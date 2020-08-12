WINSTON-SALEM – As part of the Business 40 Improvement Project, NCDOT construction crews are working on the Green Street and Strollway pedestrian bridges this week. The work is weather dependent and late evening thunderstorms have the potential to alter the schedule.
From 8 p.m. this evening to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, crews are installing the lighting system on the Green Street bridge and the safety fencing which will begin at the bridge. For safety reasons, crews will need to close both directions of Salem Parkway underneath the Green Street pedestrian bridge.
The following traffic impacts will take place:
Westbound Salem Parkway will be closed between Cherry Street and Peters Creek Parkway. Westbound traffic will exit at Cherry Street and follow the signed detour of Cherry Street to First Street to Peters Creek Parkway and return to Salem Parkway.
Eastbound Salem Parkway will be closed between Peters Creek Parkway and Main Street. Eastbound traffic will exit at Peters Creek Parkway and follow the signed detour of Peters Creek Parkway to Academy Street to Old Salem Road to Main Street and return to Salem Parkway.
On Wednesday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, crews will begin work on the electrical and lighting systems for the Strollway bridge. That will also require closing both directions of the Parkway beneath that bridge.
Detour routes will be in place:
Westbound Salem Parkway will be closed between Main Street and Peters Creek Parkway. Westbound traffic will exit at Main Street and follow the signed detour of Main Street to First Street to Peters Creek Parkway and return to Salem Parkway.
Eastbound Salem Parkway will be closed between Peters Creek Parkway and Main Street. Eastbound traffic will exit at Peters Creek Parkway and follow the signed detour of Peters Creek Parkway to Academy Street to Old Salem Road to Main Street and return to Salem Parkway.
For more information, visit the project Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/business40nc/.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
