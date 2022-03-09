Russian-Ukraine news coverage draws questions about support

While the Russian invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the solidarity held by the Triad community and the globe during these challenging times, a local professor wishes that unity was consistent amongst world leaders and mainstream media.
Suja Sawafta, a Greensboro native of Palestinian heritage, a graduate of international studies from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro and a Ph.D. in Modern Arabic Literature from Oxford University, said she recently published an article in the Middle East Monitor highlighting how media networks and politicians inconsistently support global human rights issues. Sawafta, who works as an Assistant Professor of Arabic Studies in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at the University of Miami, wishes that the level of support was evident during former middle-east wars and crises.
“Orientalism is an ever-evolving, ever metastasizing social disease, which as of late has moved the world’s most powerful leaders to decry the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a remarkable gusto that was largely absent six months ago with the fall of Kabul, or six years ago when Syrian refugees, fleeing the tyranny of Assad’s Russian-backed regime, made the arduous journey across the Mediterranean in search of a passage to Europe,” Sawafta stated in her article.
In response to such news coverage, the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association released a statement on placing too much emphasis or importance on one group of individuals in a time of war rather than another.
“The Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association (AMEJA) calls on all news organizations to be mindful of implicit and explicit bias in their coverage of war in Ukraine. In only the last few days, we have tracked examples of racist news coverage that ascribes more importance to some victims of war over others.
On Feb. 26, during a CBS News segment, correspondent Charlie D’Agata commented: “ But this isn’t a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan, that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European — I have to choose those words carefully, too — city, one where you wouldn’t expect that, or hope that it’s going to happen.”
Daniel Hannan, of The Telegraph, wrote: “They seem so like us. That is what makes it so shocking. War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations. It can happen to anyone.”
After listing more examples, the statement from AMEJA goes on to further state that it “condemns and categorically rejects orientalist and racist implications that any population or country is “uncivilized” or bears economic factors that make it worthy of conflict. This type of commentary reflects the pervasive mentality in Western journalism of normalizing tragedy in parts of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America. It dehumanizes and renders their experience with war as somehow normal and expected.
Newsrooms must not make comparisons that weigh the significance or imply justification of one conflict over another — civilian casualties and displacement in other countries are equally as abhorrent as they are in Ukraine. AMEJA stands in full solidarity with all civilians under military assault in any part of the world, and we deplore the difference in news coverage of people in one country versus another. Not only can such coverage decontextualize conflicts, but it contributes to the erasure of populations around the world who continue to experience violent occupation and aggression.”
Sawafta agrees stating that she doesn’t stand for double standards and placing more value on one person’s life over another.
“Ukraine may not be part of the European Union but it is still part of Europe, a continent that has been in wars for centuries before the form of the Union, so Ukraine’s appeal for survival postulates on the concept of preserving European democracy,” Sawafta said.
In the build-up to the invasion of Ukraine, the country had found itself in a tumultuous dilemma after receiving several threats from Russia claiming that extremists that would threaten the safety of Russia, especially the Russian-annexed region of Crimea, had infiltrated Ukrainian institutions.
“The initial attack has led to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has relentlessly voiced his obsession of rebuilding his country’s prestige,” Sawafta explained. “It is about gaining power, gaining control, and in many cases, gaining their resources with no regard for innocent civilians stuck in the aftermath.”
As with most of Europe, the United States has sided with Ukraine during this conflict, opposing the standing aggression inflicted by Russia. Although such unity is commendable, the swift willingness to call out human rights violations by these countries is in contrast to similar violations made during the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, and the reluctance to accept refugees fleeing regions impacted by American and European military involvement.
Paradoxically, with the evacuation happening in Ukraine, it has been reported that citizens and international students of color have faced discriminatory barriers preventing them from leaving the country. Coverage on the matter has revealed a pattern of intentional delays inflicted on them where they have been turned away from the neighboring border or removed from buses to make way for white Ukrainian women and children.
“In the end, the hypocrisy of the United States and other Western countries’ reaction and response to international law being broken has slanted purposely to the favor of other Europeans, leaving the silent suffering for those in the Middle East and neighboring countries. Israel has broken numerous international laws and the UN continues to bat an eye, but the minute the tables are reversed, it is unacceptable,” Sawafta said. “There is nothing fair about this, but the persistent push for acknowledgment and change.”
A push for change that AMEJA calls for in its released statement:
“In order to prevent such explicit bias, we call on newsrooms to train correspondents on the cultural and political nuances of regions they’re reporting on, and not rely on American- or Euro-centric biases. Inaccurate and disingenuous comparisons only serve to inflame stereotypes and mislead viewers, and they ultimately perpetuate prejudicial responses to political and humanitarian crises.”
