Registration is open for the Folk Fest 5K, a community run/walk scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The Folk Fest 5K will take place in downtown Greensboro within the NC Folk Fest site and lead directly into the start of festival performances and activities on Sunday.
The North Carolina Folk Festival is partnering with leaders from the Triad region’s running community to host the Folk Fest 5K as a fundraiser to support the annual NC Folk Fest — a three-day, free-admission, multicultural folk arts event hosted in downtown Greensboro each September.
“The NC Folk Fest is excited to partner with runners from across our region to combine the health and wellness benefits of the arts and exercise into a single event,” said Amy Grossmann, President & CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival. “We invite runners and walkers to join us for this community event to support the NC Folk Fest and kick off our Sunday performances!”
Participants will receive a Folk Fest 5K t-shirt, beverage, and custom bib with their registration fee. Registration is now open on runsignup.com. Early birds who register by August 12, are guaranteed a race t-shirt.
“Just as the spirit of the festival brings people together, the Folk Fest 5k will bring all the local running clubs and community runners to convene in a noncompetitive environment and celebrate the sport we all love so much. The Triad running community looks forward to promoting health and wellness while bringing everyone together and introducing runners to the festival!” — Brandon Hudgins (High Point Athletic Club) and Hollis Oberlies (Buffalo Creek Running Company).
The race will begin and end within the NC Folk Fest site, using downtown streets and the paved Downtown Greenway, rain or shine. After the race, NC Folk Fest performances and food vending will commence.
More information about the Folk Fest 5K including registration links can be found on the NC Folk Fest website at www.ncfolkfestival.com/folkfest5K.
