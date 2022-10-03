Roses Express in Greensboro Robbed by Armed Suspect
GREENSBORO, NC (October 3rd, 2022) – On 10.03.2022 at 10:32 am officers responded to Roses Express on 531 West Meadowview Road in reference to a robbery of business.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving by unknown means.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black handgun.
There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
