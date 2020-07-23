HIGH POINT, NC – On Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1:32 P.M. the driver of a car was attempting to complete a U-turn due to the construction on Skeetclub Road to arrive at their destination of the Skeetclub Veterinarian. In the driver’s mind, she thought she had enough time to complete the U-turn without causing any traffic issues. When the driver completed the U-turn a car traveling in the same direction had to “tap” their brakes in her opinion to slow down.
The driver pulled into the Vet parking lot and park when she noticed a cream-colored Ford Edge pull in behind her. She remained in her car with the windows up and the door locked but did begin recording the incident.
Ronald Cohen (W/M 56, of High Point) exited the Ford Edge, walked up to her driver’s window, and began cursing at her. Cohen spits two times on the driver’s window, then spits a third time on the front side of her vehicle. He walks back to his vehicle sticks up his middle finger and curses her again.
Cohen walks back to his vehicle, opens the left rear door and removes a plastic grocery bag, and places it over his registration plate to obstruct its view. He then backs through the parking lot and exits back onto Skeetclub Road.
The driver of the vehicle calls police to report the incident and also post the incident onto social media. Several hours later, the investigating officer receives a call from someone that wishes to remain anonymous that identified Mr. Cohen.
Mr. Cohen was advised to come to the police department and turn himself in, which he did.
Mr. Cohen was charged with Assault on A Female, Disorderly Conduct, and Covering A Registration Plate and received a $5,000 unsecured bond and was released.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-20628
Press Release prepared by Lieutenant Matt Truitt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.