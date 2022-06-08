RiverRun tunes up for double-feature documentary screening in Elkin

The RiverRun International Film Festival’s self-explanatory “RiverRun on the Road” screening series will be bringing a special double feature to The Reeves Theater (129 W. Main Street, Elkin) at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18.
Ted Roach and Lagan Sebert’s feature documentary Leftover Feelings: A Studio B Revival and Joseph T. Spence’s documentary short Sisters: The First Ladies of Bluegrass — both of which were presented to great enthusiasm at this year’s RiverRun festival — comprise the program. Tickets are $10 and $12, and are available at https://www.reevestheater.com/.
From the award-winning Roach/Sebert duo, Leftover Feelings details the efforts of John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas during the COVID-19 pandemic to record their album “Leftover Feelings,” which was recorded in RCA’s historic Studio B, where such legends as Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, and Waylon Jennings recorded some of their greatest albums. The album marked the first collaboration between nine-time Grammy Award nominee Hiatt and 14-time Grammy winner Douglas, and was released through New West Records.
Among the luminaries interviewed in the film are Parton, Lyle Lovett, Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Molly Tuttle, Jeff Hanna, and Connie Smith. In addition to focusing on the creation of “Leftover Feelings,” the film also highlights the legacy of Studio B. The film Leftover Feelings won the Audience Award (Spotlight Feature) at the 2022 Amelia Island Film Festival.
The documentary short Sisters chronicles the journey of the all-female, bluegrass supergroup The First Ladies of Bluegrass to the 46th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Bandmembers Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, Missy Raines, and Molly Tuttle are joined along the way by such talents as Jewel (Kilcher), Brandi Carlile, and Bonnie Payne. Each of the members of the First Ladies of Bluegrass were the first females to be honored with the IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) award for instrumentalist of the year for their particular instruments: Banjo, bass, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin.
“We are delighted to be taking RiverRun ‘on the road’ to Elkin for a special screening at the historic Reeves Theater where we presented Fiddlin’ a few years ago,” said Rob Davis, executive director of the RiverRun International Film Festival. “Both Leftover Feelings: A Studio B Revival and Sisters: The First Ladies of Bluegrass are exceptional films and uniquely qualified to play the Reeves given its dual purpose as a film and music venue. The films were a big hit when they played our recent festival, and I know audiences will enjoy them as well!
“We are anticipating that Ted Roach, co-director of Leftover Feelings, and Joseph Spence, director of Sisters, will attend the screenings in Elkin,” he said. “Our two screenings in Elkin on June 18 promise to be a night of fun, excitement, and toe-tapping music that anyone will enjoy.”
The 24th annual RiverRun International Film Festival, which took place April 21-30 of this year, marked the resumption of live, in-person screenings and events during the pandemic. The 2020 festival had to be canceled outright, and the 2021 festival was primarily virtual, with only a few in-person events and screenings. This year’s festival presented 174 films, representing 33 countries, and attendance was almost 9,500. Next year’s festival will mark RiverRun’s silver anniversary.
The 25th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled for April 13-22, 2023. For more information, visit the official website: https://riverrunfilm.com/.
