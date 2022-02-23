RiverRun opens Fire in next “Pop-Up” screening event

The RiverRun International Film Festival’s ongoing “Indie Lens Pop-Up” virtual-screening series continues Tuesday, March 1 with the acclaimed documentary feature Writing With Fire, which the festival is presenting in collaboration with UNC-TV PBS North Carolina. The screening is a free event, but registration is required and can be done so by signing up at https://riverrunfilm.com/. The film is in Hindi with English subtitles.
The film marks the debut feature of producer/cinematographer/editor Sushmit Ghosh and editor/producer Rintu Thomas, who co-directed the film. Its many accolades include both the Audience Award and the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award, plus a nomination for the Grand Jury Prize at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and the film is also nominated for the Academy Award as Best Documentary Feature.
Writing With Fire offers an in-depth profile of Khabar Lahariya, the only all-female news network in India, and how they’ve made a considerable impact on a traditionally patriarchal news landscape. Armed with smartphones and unswerving determination, they expose and detail the country’s extremist hardline nationalist leadership, rape culture, and rampant political and social corruption that prey upon those without voice or power. They investigate the incompetence of the local authorities, listen to and support the victims of caste and gender violence, and tackle long-standing, harmful practices that lead to injustice and intimidation.
Robert Abele of the Los Angeles Times hailed the film as “an invigorating and inspiring new documentary … a vital, stimulating dispatch from the frontlines of consequential citizen journalism,” and G. Allen Johnson of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “Even Woodward and Bernstein would be inspired by the women reporters of India’s Writing With Fire. It’s well worth seeking out.”
“The story of Khabar Lahariya is a truly fascinating one,” said Jane McKim, the festival’s community director. “What these remarkable women set out to accomplish in the most challenging of areas is truly amazing. RiverRun is looking forward to sharing their story with everyone, and we promise that Writing With Fire will stay with viewers long after the film concludes.”
“Writing With Fire is the second Indie Lens screening dealing with print journalism,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director. “In the fall we showed Storm Lake, which chronicled a small-town paper in Iowa, confronting challenges to continue reporting the news. With Writing With Fire, we see women journalists in India confronting societal obstacles in their efforts to report the news. Thanks to Indie Lens, we have inspirational media stories a world apart that illustrate challenges confronting journalism today. RiverRun is honored to be an Indie Lens partner with PBS NC in presenting these important documentary films.”
Following the screening, there will be a moderated panel discussion regarding human rights, diversity, equity, media, and journalism. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and engage in the conversation via virtual chat.
Regarding the ongoing series of screenings, “we have been a partner of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series for a number of years and are honored to be one of a select group of screening partners nationwide,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director.
The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21–April 30, 2022, and Davis revealed that over 1,670 submissions have been received. For more information, visit the official website: https://riverrunfilm.com.
