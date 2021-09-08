RiverRun brings latest virtual screening to Life

Beginning Friday, the RiverRun International Film Festival’s virtual theater will offer the feature documentary Life in the Sacrifice Zone, which will be available through September 24, 2021. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at https://riverrunfilm.com/.
The film, which marks the feature debut for Winston-Salem filmmaker Chad Nance, explores a predominantly African-American community in rural North Carolina battling systematic racism and one of the world’s largest energy companies following a series of environmental disasters, racist behavior by local officials, and mysterious medical issues — all of which goaded the community into action.
Collectively fed up with sacrificing their land and lives to the pollution created by the state’s largest coal-fired electric plant, the community was united in forcing the biggest coal ash clean-up in the nation’s history.
Life in the Sacrifice Zone is being presented as part of the RiverRun festival’s “RiverRun Rewind” screening series, which was inaugurated following this year’s festival as a way of providing audiences the opportunity to see RiverRun films they might have missed during the festival or to share films they particularly enjoyed with other film buffs from around the country.
“RiverRun Rewind has quickly become a great way for us to continue to bring great films to our audiences after the festival itself,” said Marry Dossinger, RiverRun program manager. “Life in the Sacrifice Zone is a thoughtful, wonderfully done piece and we are even more honored to show it because it was made by such a talented hometown filmmaker in Chad Nance.”
“We began RiverRun Rewind as a way to offer encore screenings in our virtual theater of some of the films of the past festival,” explained Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director. “We began in August with a narrative feature, The Desiring, which was written and co-produced by Winston-Salem native Graham Pritz Bennett and filmed entirely in Winston-Salem. For September, we’re featuring a documentary, which has strong local and regional ties, In the Sacrifice Zone is from Winston-Salem filmmaker Chad Nance and the movement which is the topic in the film took place in a neighboring county.”
Thus far, added Davis, “our virtual screenings are holding steady, and we are pleased to be able to continue offering films in this format. We’ve found it has expanded our audience base beyond the (Piedmont) Triad, and we hope some of these new audience members will travel to experience a more normal festival when we are able to do that again, hopefully for our 2022 event.”
Speaking of which, submissions for the 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival opened September 1st and, within 24 hours, 70 admissions were received.
The 24th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled to take place April 21—April 30, 2022. The official RiverRun website is https://riverrunfilm.com/.
