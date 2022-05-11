RiverRun 2022 wraps happy

The 24th annual RiverRun International Film Festival, which took place April 21-30, was, in the words of executive director Rob Davis, “a ‘stepping stone’ festival back toward normalcy and it exceeded our expectations,” he said. “We are delighted at the positive response from our audiences and visitors.”
The 2020 festival was canceled outright because of the COVID pandemic, and last year’s festival was primarily virtual, but this year’s festival saw a resumption of live, in-person screenings and events, as well as offering virtual screenings. Attendance this year was almost 9,500, and approximately six percent of ticket sales were virtual. Of the more than 1,670 submissions the festival received, this year’s line-up included 174 films representing 33 countries from around the world.
“I was thrilled with our film line-up this year — easily my favorite one we have ever offered,” said Davis. “It was wonderful to see so many folks in person again this year and to host awards ceremonies, wonderful panels, and of course so many screenings where smiling faces filled seats. As always, RiverRun is grateful to all of the incredible people who make the festival happen — our staff, volunteers, filmmakers and, of course, all the people that came out to attend our screenings. We cannot wait to celebrate 25 years of RiverRun in 2023!”
(The 25th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled to take place April 13-22, 2023.)
You Resemble Me, written and directed by Dina Amer, won both the Best Narrative Feature and Best Screenplay of a Narrative Feature. The Peter Brunette Award for Best Director went to Adam Sjoberg and Seanne Winslow, co-directors of The Falconer, and Best Actor in a Narrative Feature was shared by Rami Zahar and Rupert Fennessy for The Falconer. Rachel Lambert won Best Actress in a Narrative Feature for I Can Feel You Walking, and the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision went to The Noise of Engines directed by Philippe Gregoire.
Art & Krimes by Krimes, directed by Alysa Nahmias, won Best Documentary Feature, Ira McKinley and Bhwain Suchak shared the award for Best Director of a Documentary Feature for Outta the Muck, and the Special Jury Award for Human Rights Filmmaking went to A Decent Home, directed by Sara Terry. Hallelujah, directed by Victor Gabriel, won the award for Best Narrative Short, Best Student Narrative Short was won by Not the ‘80s (directed by Marleen Valien), S.O.S. (directed by Marleen Valien) earned Honorable Mention for Comedy, and Skin & Bones (directed by Eli Powers) earned Honorable Mention for Horror.
The RiverRun International Film Festival is an Academy Award-qualifying festival for Documentary Shorts, and this year The Sentence of Michael Thompson (directed by Haley Elizabeth Anderson and Kyle Thrash) won Best Documentary Short, Holding Moses (directed by Rivkah Beth Medow) and Stranger at the Gate (directed by Joshua Seftel) earned Honorable Mentions, and the Special Jury Award for Visual Storytelling went to His Name Was Cargo, directed by Marco Signoretti.
The festival is also an Academy Award qualifying festival for Animated Shorts and this year The Clearing (directed by Daniel Hope) won Best Animated Short, Yallah! (co-directed by Cecile Adant, Renaud de Saint Albin, Candice Behague, Nayla Nassar, Edouard Pitula and Anais Sassatelli) won Best Student Animated Film, and Honorable Mention went to Prosopagnosia (directed by Steven Fraser).
The Kilpatrick Townsend Audience Choice Award was won by Fiddler’s Journey (directed by Daniel Raim). This year’s Reel South Award was won by Mother(s) and Son, directed by Kiersten Houser. At the 11th annual RiverRun Pitchfest, first place went to Becoming the Lion (directed by Meri “Miranda” Tai from Wake Forest University) and second place to Sentient Souvenirs (directed by Pearl Marley from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington).
“It was wonderful to host RiverRun 2022 inside the cinema this year,” said Zack Fox, general manager of Marketplace Cinemas in Winston-Salem, one of the festival’s screening venues. “The turnout for RiverRun’s first full festival return since COVID was tremendous. We saw many faces that we haven’t seen since 2019 return to the cinema and festival. The audiences also loved the Q&As that took place in our cinema. I am so happy we partnered with RiverRun these past years. This year, the 24th RiverRun festival was nothing short of a terrific success. We’re already looking forward to next year for RiverRun’s 25th anniversary and it will be amazing. Stay tuned!”
In addition, Fox’s short film Spirit of the Cinema was screened at this year’s festival. “Spirit of the Cinema received a wonderful and joyful applause,” he said. “We were so grateful to play at SECCA with the fellow North Carolina feature film Rosebud Lane. We received great reviews on our film and have already been invited to submit to several other festivals in the wake of our screening. RiverRun is a powerful festival.”
Actress Gigi Perreau was among this year’s Master of Cinema award winners at RiverRun, and she attended two screenings of Shadow on the Wall, the 1950 film noir classic she starred in as a child, alongside Ann Sothern, Zachary Scott, and Nancy Davis (Reagan). She was accompanied by her daughter, producer Gina Gallo, whose award-winning 2007 animated feature Fly Me to the Moon was presented as a free family screening at Marketplace Cinemas.
“Mom and I loved every moment of our time spent at the RiverRun International Film Festival,” said Gallo. “We felt warmly received by all. It was wonderful to meet the dedicated filmgoers and the generous donors who make RiverRun possible, especially Rob Davis. Rob beautifully curated a festival program that pushed the boundaries from eclectic, experimental films to the classics. As someone who supports film preservation and move theaters — thank you, Marketplace Cinemas! — it warms her heart knowing film festivals are back and avid moviegoers are right there, enjoying it live!”
The official RiverRun International Film Festival website is https://riverrunfilm.com/.
