Rising with CSEM-honed talent

Tyler Chisolm, who came from modest means in the small town of Henderson, never imagined he would get to Duke University graduate school. What he learned at Winston-Salem State University and its Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) helped him rise against odds that may have been against him.
While Chisolm was earning his undergraduate degree in psychology at Winston-Salem State, the school, and, specifically, CSEM, were included in the RIGGED Documentary - Let's Get Real about the American Dream last year. The film explores inequities in higher education. CSEM and a few other college initiatives were spotlighted for innovative efforts that “meet students where they are.”’ In addition, RIGGED gave evidence of how well-to-do families get special consideration for getting into the most elite universities.
Although not presented in RIGGED, a recent lawsuit underscores the film’s theme. Filed in federal court in early January, the suit alleges violations because of how Duke and 15 other “elite” private universities “collaborate to determine financial aid,” the News & Observer of Raleigh recently reported. The lawsuit claims that alleged collaboration “ultimately favors wealthy students,” the paper reported.
Duke has declined to comment on the allegations.
Chisolm takes it all in stride, having earned a partial scholarship that helps pay his way, in addition to his work in a Duke library this semester, and, last semester, as a research assistant. He likes Duke. “It’s definitely a prestigious place to be,” he said.
Chisolm participated in CSEM activities that he says have helped him at Duke, where he is in his first year of grad school, working toward a master’s degree in population health science. His overall experience at WSSU helps as well, he said. CSEM Research Manager Zach Blizard found that, nationwide, HBCUs have higher percentages of their low-income students achieving upward mobility than non-HBCUs, based on data collected by Harvard. Of the 2,203 universities and colleges nationwide with mobility estimates, WSSU is in the 88th percentile for the upward mobility of low-income students, and 5th among all North Carolina colleges and universities for upward economic mobility among its graduates.
“Going to an HBCU, you get exposed to a lot,” Chisolm said. “Your mobility goes up automatically, because you might land in a job you never thought you would be in without your HBCU education.”
With the mobility comes commitment, Chisolm said, noting that Chancellor Elwood Robinson stresses the WSSU motto of “Enter to learn, depart to serve.”
“That’s the overall culture, from the chancellor on down,” he said. “Everybody at the school influenced me in some way.”
At WSSU, Chisolm participated in CSEM Fellow Charity Griffin’s YouthRISE program, taking a lead role as a facilitator, helping East Winston youth to become change agents in their community on issues such as food deserts. That experience was invaluable in one of his Duke classes on research methods, he said. “I was one of the very few in the class who had hands-on experience,” he said.
In classes, he said, they talk about how income affects access to transportation, health care and other basics. “I saw that through my CSEM work,” he said. “Economic mobility in Winston-Salem is in kind of a rough spot, where people can get stuck in the same place. It’s kind of hard to grow.”
Also instrumental in his WSSU education, he said, was his participation in the Playbook for Entrepreneurial Excellence programs offered by Dr. Antwain Goode and his wife, Andrea, of Tate Consulting. The programs, sponsored by CSEM, nurture students in business bedrocks such as networking, aligning with an emphasis of Chancellor Robinson. Among the things he learned in the programs, Chisolm said, were confidence and boldness.
Applying the Playbook lessons, Chisolm started a pop-up shop to provide resources and techniques for people dealing with mental- and physical-health problems, such as those he has seen among friends and family. Such shops are short-term sales spaces, often timed to coincide with a trend or an event.
Chisolm said he might use his master’s degree to focus on health disparities and food deprivation.
Meanwhile, he wants to get back to Winston-Salem and talk to classes taught by Griffin and the Goodes.
“That’s my goal,” he said. “To give back to the people who helped me along the way.”
Chisolm’s story resonates: Despite the educational system being tilted away from those of modest means, it is still possible to thrive, with greater odds after having attended an HBCU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.