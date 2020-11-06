Thanks to his hard work and United Way's strategy to end local poverty, Rick’s mental illness is no longer keeping him in poverty. As an adult trying to build a career and provide for his needs, Rick found living with a mental illness made getting and maintaining a job extremely difficult. Thanks to United Way’s holistic strategy, Rick received the support he needed and is now employed as a peer support specialist helping others who are living with mental illness discover their own healthy pathways out of poverty.
