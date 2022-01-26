Rhiannon Giddens excels in problematic masterpiece at Tanger Center

The Greensboro Opera production of Porgy and Bess that ended its brief run at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday may seem an odd fit for Greensboro-born polymath Rhiannon Giddens.
Not that Giddens doesn’t know opera. Before she became a Grammy and MacArthur-winning folk singer and multi-instrumentalist (not to mention writer, historian, and ethnomusicologist), she was a classically trained Oberlin grad, and she hosts the Met’s radio show and podcast Aria Code.
And George Gershwin’s score for Porgy and Bess is a masterpiece of 20th century American music, populist as well as highbrow. The songs Gershwin conceived as arias have become part of the informal canon known as the Great American Songbook.
Giddens was the main attraction of the first opera to be performed at Tanger. But while a historic role for Black women, Bess is not necessarily a great one, and not just because she only gets one of the opera’s marquee arias, the final and briefest reprise of “Summertime,” after it’s been done twice by the character Clara (in this production, the Marian Anderson Award-winning soprano Indira Mahajan, who sings it very well indeed).
Called a “Folk Opera” on its 1935 premiere, Porgy and Bess was one of the first major productions in which all of the Black characters were played by Black performers, as George Gershwin and his librettist brother Ira contractually required it never be done in blackface. It was also the first in which the leads, chorus, and much of the supporting cast were filled by classically-trained Black singers.
Subject to both acclaim and controversy in 1935 and its 1942 revival, its stateside reputation waned after World War 2. By the late 1950s, it was largely forgotten in America, and when performed, was often done in a musical theater or jazz rather than operatic manner.
But in 1977, it was revived by the Houston Grand Opera in a style that embraced the O-word, with “Folk” removed. For the first time, it was billed as “The Great American Opera,” a description regularly applied to it ever since.
Considered as either an opera or musical, its best aria/song is the magnificent “Summertime,” the rare moment in the show where Gershwin’s music is matched by words that Stephen Sondheim called “the best lyrics in musical theater.” They are also among the few in colloquial but standard English, rather than a white man’s idea of phonetic dialect.
That song, and all the music, is transcendent, but the narrative and other words reflect a vision of Black poverty reimagined by Depression-era rich white progressives. It’s a masterpiece, but a problematic one. While that criticism may seem “woke,” it’s been made by performers and critics for the better part of a century.
A week before the original run closed in 1936, Black composer Hall Johnson wrote that it was “not a Negro opera by Gershwin, but Gershwin’s idea of what a Negro opera should be.” A few years later a Federal Theater production was canceled when performers from the Negro Repertory Company of Seattle criticized the show as racist.
Harry Belafonte turned down the role of Porgy in Otto Preminger’s film version for being “racially demeaning.” Second choice Sidney Poitier said he found the role insulting but was coerced into it by producer Samuel Goldwyn. When the film was released in 1959, novelist James Baldwin called it “a white man’s vision of Negro life.”
Seventeen years before that, when Etta Moten played Bess in the 1942 Broadway revival, she insisted the N-word be removed from the libretto. The Gershwin brothers, who had tried to get Moten to play the role in 1935, agreed. But they did not otherwise change the personality of Bess. Originally envisioned as a minor character, and not given much more nuance when the role was expanded.
When the audience first sees her, Bess is the mistress of the brutal gambler Crown, who terrorizes the residents of Catfish Row, an impoverished Black community outside of Charleston, and she buys “happy dust” from coke dealer Sportin’ Life.
After murdering a fellow gambler, Crown flees, and Bess is taken in by the sweet and gentle Porgy, a disabled beggar. While Crown hides on a nearby island, Bess and Porgy fall in love, and Porgy pays for her “divorce” from Crown.
But Crown is not a party to that deal. At the end of the first act, he reclaims her, in a scene that some productions play as seduction and others as rape. After Crown exits the story, a moment that brought cheers from the Tanger audience on Sunday afternoon, the future would seem bright for the lovers. But Porgy goes to jail, and pusher Sportin’ Life gets Bess addicted again, and convinces her to accompany him to New York, where he intends to pimp her out. The story ends with the saintly and all-forgiving Porgy released and setting off to find her and bring her back.
This is where Giddens’s diverse talents really benefitted the Greensboro Opera production. She has not performed opera in 18 years, and never in a professional production, and was only able to rehearse with the cast for a few weeks. She may not have been the best opera singer on that stage but was easily the best actor, giving Bess more power and poignancy than the libretto did.
At times it was difficult to tell how well she compared vocally to the other principals, as all of the lead singers were regularly drowned out by chorus and orchestra, which sometimes seemed at odds with each other. This wasn’t just a problem from where I sat in the Loge. At the intermission, multiple audience members, some of whom had orchestra seats close to the stage, told me they had similar problems.
If Giddens gave the best performance, there were some other very good ones. Thomas Cannon, who has already won impressive awards and reviews since graduating from Julliard, was a moving Porgy with a deeply powerful voice. Michael Preacely’s Crown was imposing, well sung and menacing, although Giddens did more to sell his character’s sexual attraction than he did.
Drug dealer Sportin’ Life, who gets the great “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” is one role almost always played by actor-dancers with jazz chops rather than opera (the music for his witty song is based on, of all things, Jewish liturgy). He was quite good, but his vocals were not only sometimes obscured by the orchestra, but by the sound and effort of his excellent dancing.
As Serena, whose husband is murdered by Crown in the first act, Angela Renée Simpson’ was as terrific as one would expect of a singer who has performed that role in a production broadcast from Lincoln Center. That she was sometimes hard to hear says more about the problems with acoustics and conducting the orchestra than her impressive voice.
The Grammy-nominated Sidney Outlaw, as the honest hardworking fisherman Jake, displayed the rich baritone that’s been praised by the New York Times. I’ve already mentioned the award-winning soprano Mahajan, who as Jake’s wife Clara sings the lullaby “Summertime” to their baby three times. She was also Giddens’ understudy, and her voice was as fine as one would expect of someone who has played Bess at the Teatro di San Carlo, the Washington National Opera, The Los Angeles Opera, and across Europe.
Another vocal standout was tenor Chauncey Packer, fine as murder victim Robbins, and a showstopper as the Crab Man.
But ultimately if paradoxically, it was Giddens’ show, whether despite or due to the handicaps of both the material and the way the orchestra was conducted. I hope the next time I see her in a musical or opera, she will have a better part. If the Gershwin estate allows it, perhaps a talented writer will rework this libretto the way that Tony Kushner did the script of Spielberg’s West Side Story, and bring out nuances either absent or only hinted at in the text. If that happens, Bess may become a great role as well as a historic one.
