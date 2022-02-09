Reynolda House highlights the cultural movement of the 60s with exhibition 

The Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem is highlighting the works of critically-acclaimed photographer Kwame Brathwaite. “The Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” exhibit began Saturday and will run through May 8. Organized by Aperture, the exhibition originally opened in Los Angeles before making its way to Austin, TX, and then Winston-Salem on its way to the New York Historical Society in Manhattan. In addition to Brathwaite’s photographs, there are examples of music, fashion, and more from the era in the exhibition.
Allison Slaby, curator at Reynolda House, said that they’ve worked with Aperture in the past and were interested in hosting the exhibition when asked.
“It’s just such visually stunning work. He’s such an incredible artist and we just thought it would be a good fit for our community. There’s so many inroads to the exhibition,” she said. “You can talk about photography but you can also talk about music. You can talk about politics, you can talk about fashion. There are just so many facets of Brathwaite’s work that were appealing to us.”
Slaby said that the art appeals to the city of Art and Innovation. Opening during Black History Month, she hopes it would also draw a crowd.
“It’s both art and innovative in his photographic practice but also in the different aspects of the exhibition that will appeal to different people,” Slaby said. “By no means is he a household name. But I think once you see the work, it’s so arresting, captivating and so strong, that you will be intrigued to learn more about him, his work, and the work that he and his colleagues with the African Jazz Arts Society and Studio did in the 1950s and 1960s. And really into the 1980s.”
Brathwaite is credited with popularizing the “Black Is Beautiful” cultural movement that caught fire in the 60s and has been called “a central figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.” He is thought to have used his art, inspired by Pan-African activist and nationalist Marcus Garvey, to impact change in the late 50s and 60s. He captured everyday scenes from the Black community for the Daily Challenge and the City Sun and photographed some of the era’s biggest names including Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, James Brown, and Muhammad Ali.
Known as the “Keeper of the Images,” the New York native co-founded the African Jazz-Art Society and Studios (AJASS) in Harlem, along with his brother Elombe Brath, in 1956. The organization was a collection of artists, playwrights, dancers, and designers. They would produce jazz concerts, African cultural presentations, and art exhibitions that traveled to colleges, universities, and Black communities for more than 30 years.
He also co-founded Grandassa Models in 1962, a creative collective of Black women that challenged the beauty standards at the time. The group would host fashion shows with clothes designed by the models, hold poetry events and discussions challenging beauty standards. Some of the original Grandassa Models included Mari Toussaint, Esther Davenport, Nomsa Brath, Clara Lewis, Beatrice Cramston, and Wanda Sims.
Award-winning photographer and Reynolda House Art and Community Engagement Fellow Owens Daniels describes the exhibition as “exhilarating, exciting, inspiring, liberating, humbling and validating.”
“It just hits you in the gut in so many different ways. The craft, the style, and the work of this man is something that you dreamed of and you have to pinch yourself to see that this is now reality,” Daniels said. “He captures the culture, the rhythm, the moment. He captures everything about your generation. I come from that particular period of time where Black Is Beautiful was a revolutionary thing. It was not an everyday word. And in fact, it was not even, in the African American community, an everyday perspective.”
Daniels suggests that while people of all ages come to visit, the younger generation should visit the exhibition.
“It will re-anchor them and show them that they are a beautiful people, as well. We weren’t violent people. We weren’t ugly to ourselves,” he said. “Younger people, whether they are artists or not, can come in here and find a sense of worth, value, and beauty.”
The museum will host several events throughout February and March around the exhibition including artist talks and a symposium with the artist’s son, Kwame S. Brathwaite.
For Slaby, the most interesting aspect of the exhibit is how Brathwaite displays his politics in his art.
“He was very much inspired by Marcus Garvey and his ideas about economic liberation and freedom from colonialism. The whole second section of the exhibition, which is Think Black, Buy Black is a really intriguing aspect of the show in that they were encouraging people in their organization, in their community, in the Bronx, and in Harlem to patronize Black businesses because of the economic liberation that it could afford them,” Slaby said. “They were keeping money in their communities. That’s an aspect of the exhibition that I really want to get across.”
Daniels said that it is important to see Brathwaite’s use of politics in his works.
“As an artist, we have a responsibility to document that information, archive that information, so that it will be a time capsule for the young people of today and the future.”
For more information or tickets to the exhibition, visit reynolda.org/beautiful.
Exhibition-Related Programs
Gallery Talks: An Artist’s View
$5 for members, $8 not-yet-members (includes Museum admission)
Join local artists for talks in the Babcock Gallery. These 30-45 minute guided conversations through Black Is Beautiful will focus on the artist’s respective medium(s). Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and visit the exhibition before the talk.
Thursday, February 17, 11 a.m.
Fashion with Nikita D. Wallace, Founder and Creative Director, Winston-Salem Fashion Week
Thursday, March 24, 11 a.m.
Experimental photography with photographer and printmaker Kimberly Varnadoe
Thursday, March 31, 11 a.m.
Jazz with musician and bass player Matt Kendrick
Thursday, April 28, 11 a.m.
Photography with Owens Daniels, Reynolda’s Kenan Institute Creative Catalyst Fellow
Reynolda On the House
February 18, 4-8 p.m.
Free Museum admission
All are invited to visit the Museum after hours “on the house” (free of charge)! Enjoy live music by Diana Tuffin with The Matt Kendrick Trio and light hors d’oeuvres while exploring the exhibition.
Kwame Brathwaite and American Photography in the 1960s and 1970s
Wednesday, March 2, 3 p.m.
Free with admission at Reynolda House Museum of American Art
With John J. Curley, Wake Forest University Professor of Art History
Our Search for “Beautiful”
Friday, March 11, 7 p.m.
Free with advance registration, Reynolda House Museum of American Art
Women of color who are leaders in our local community will share their personal experiences of changing beauty standards as another thoughtful layer to Black Is Beautiful during this in-person event. This panel talk will be moderated by Owens Daniels, photographer and Reynolda’s Kenan Institute Catalyst for the Arts Fellow. Panelists will include Nikita D. Wallace, Founder and Creative Director of Winston-Salem Fashion Week, and Amatullah Saleem, community activist. A reception will take place at 6:30 p.m.
The Keeper of the Images: Kwame Brathwaite’s Harlem
with Kwame S. Brathwaite and Wake Forest University Professor of the Humanities Corey D.B. Walker
March 19, 4 p.m.
Free with advance registration, Reynolda House Museum of American Art
Kwame S. Brathwaite, son of the “keeper of the images” and Black Is Beautiful photographer, will join regional artists and academics for an interdisciplinary exploration of Pan Africanism. This panel presentation will discuss Marcus Garvey’s influence on social activism, changing conceptions of fashion and beauty, the centrality of jazz and blues to twentieth-century Black cultural identity, and more.
Community Day
Saturday, April 9, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Free Museum admission
Celebrate self-expression and empowerment with Reynolda during Community Day when Museum admission is free for all. Performances and programming, including hands-on art activities, are inspired by Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite. In the afternoon, the UNCSA Student Jazz Quintet will perform Brathwaite-era jazz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.