On Saturday, February 18, the Reynolda House Museum of American Art inaugurated the long-anticipated exhibit “Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance.” A collection of 37 pieces by living artist Stephen Towns, the show pays homage to the lives of Black Americans over the past century and a half through a series of paintings and quilt stories unlike any the museum has displayed before. Guest curated by the renowned Kilolo Luckett, art historian, curator, and founding executive director and chief curator of art platform ALMA|LEWIS, the exhibit is scheduled to run through May 14.
During a site visit last summer, Towns spent a couple of weeks learning about the various historical aspects of Reynolda House and Winston-Salem, including studying the Reynolda Archives in which he came across a photograph of Five Row’s residents Flora Pledger and Lillie Hamlin. A segregated community that housed Reynolda’s Black farm workers and their families, Five Row, which had gotten its name from originally consisting of a single row of houses, provided no electricity nor indoor running water to its residents. Upon coming across Pledger’s and Hamlin’s photographs, the artist felt called to paint their image.
“The thing that just kept popping out was the image of Flora and Lille,” said Towns about his visit. Upon feeling their spirits calling upon him to show them to the world, the artist set it upon himself to bring them to life with acrylic, oil, and metal leaf, displaying the final work for the first time as part of this exhibit. “He is dreaming these new realities for us and that’s really important,” said Luckett of the artist, “because we get so fixated on the two people in the image, who are not just two people, they are representative of a larger experience of Black people resisting.”
Through these newly created realities, Towns seeks to show a testament to both his ancestors, a long line of Georgia and South Carolina laborers, and the colleagues he has worked alongside in his life. Additionally, he brings light to resistance in all of its forms. “People in the United States did not want to see the end, right? Of slavery,” said Luckett. “So there’s resistance going on in different ways from all different sides, it’s not just one dimensional.” Towns’ pieces question these meanings of resistance in historical, contemporary, and potentially even future settings.
Serious thought and time were invested in the development of the exhibit title, which both Towns and Luckett worked on together. Exploring an endless option of words and their various meanings within differing time settings, the team finally settled on Declaration & Resistance. “What does that mean today in contemporary times to declare something and for someone to resist?” asked Luckett. “We’re still in this struggle, and Stephen shows us through a multitude of ways the possibilities of what liberation looks like, the liberation of our minds, colonialism, imperialism, how we can free our minds so we can all be treated with dignity and respect.”
Many of Towns’ figures in his paintings are accompanied by butterflies, an intricate detail inescapable to the viewer and with tremendous intent. Based on this gentle creature’s movement and migratory behavior, its symbolism in Town’s pieces highlights not only the Great Migration of Black Americans out of the South into the North and West of the United States but the concept of mobility. Raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, the artist did not see Black people elevated, either. Through his use of these butterflies, he wants to show how spiritual and wonderful people can be.
The one piece on display that was not created specifically for this exhibit, “Birth of a Nation,” is also the work that set Towns down the path of a new art medium. With an idea in mind of a piece he wanted to execute, the artist found himself struggling to paint this image and turned to quilting as an alternative. “I went to my mother’s house to get some of her old fabrics because my mother was a sewer,” said Towns. “Because I had that to experiment with I could create this piece.” Upon completion of this first quilt, the artist continued to create in this medium.
By teaching himself further quilting skills with the aid of YouTube videos, Towns discovered and immersed himself into the underground community of sewers and quilters. “It’s really inspired me to continue to make this work,” he said. “The idea of the quilt being this object that you wrap around yourself to create warmth, the fabric and the texture of it, and also that it’s a very sort of precious object that’s not going to last forever, like moments in time, like history.” Several of the pieces in “Declaration & Resistance” include these beautifully intricate story quilt works.
“I feel like most artists would just stay in one medium,” said Luckett on Town’s versatility. “But Stephen, that’s not him, he’s always wanting to challenge himself.”
Homage to his deceased sister who owned a cleaning business, Towns first created “Birth of a Nation” based on the disrespect his sister would experience during interactions with people she worked for. This had her questioning why a person would disrespect someone whose grandparents fed their grandparents. Luckett found there to be no declaration of resistance without this piece included.
Innovative and interactive, the exhibit invites the viewer to physically engage with Town’s creative process through a mini library of books recommended by both Towns and Luckett, a puzzle table for viewers to connect over, and a couple of displays holding some of the historical artifacts and source materials Towns got inspiration from. It’s from these that the artist focuses on particular aspects to then develop his expansive way of looking at the Black experience, creating unique opportunities to unlearn much of what we have been taught to look at in a certain way.
“Declaration & Resistance” is the perfect opportunity for any museum to paint a holistic picture of the American experience. “We’re going to keep doing our work, storytelling,” concluded Luckett. “But there has to be much more than just bringing a show here, there has to be a deeper conversation.” Perhaps with this deeper conversation a deeper behavior will take place, a change rooted in how to remove ourselves from what seems to be an ongoing colonial funk. In the meantime, Towns hopes that he has done both Flora Pledger and Lillie Hamlin justice.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.