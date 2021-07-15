GREENSBORO, NC (July 15, 2021) – Due to a City of Burlington water system issue, the City of Greensboro’s Water Resources Department closed the drinking water interconnect between the two cities earlier today. Field adjustments were performed to supply the southeast area of Greensboro with water from Greensboro’s water treatment plants.
Residents in the area may see some discoloration in the water. If so, they are urged to run the cold water for several minutes until it clears. According to Water Resources officials, the discoloration poses no health issues and is the result of flow reversal in the lines during source transition. If discoloration persists after several minutes of flushing, please call Water Resources 24-hour contact center at 336-373-2033 to report discoloration.
Water Resources staff have performed water quality sampling in the affected area to ensure that the water is safe to drink.
