Residents help former Page student & UNCG professor flee Ukraine

On February 27, three days after air raid sirens sounded in Ternopil, 18-year-old Sofiia Bashniak fled the Western Ukrainian city with her grandmother, Olga.
With the long-distance assistance of Sofiia’s stepfather Billy White, who has lived in Greensboro since 1969 and married Sofiia’s mother in 2017, the still-exhausted but relieved teen and grandmother are now in a hotel in Warsaw, Poland.
On March 8, two days after Ukrainian forces pushed Russian troops back from Mykolayiv, former University of North Carolina-Greensboro visiting professor Ganna Kolesnyk escaped her shellshocked hometown with her daughters, Polina and Taissia, who are nine and 16, respectively.
The 45-year-old Kolesnyk, who taught British and Ukrainian literature at Mohyla Black Sea National University and is known as Anna to her friends and former Joyner Street neighbors Adrienne Everheart and David Taylor, is now in a hostel with her daughters in Bucharest, Romania.
Sofiia and Anna, who once lived 417 miles apart and may not know each other, had to leave male family behind. With Ukraine under martial law, men under 60 are required to stay and urged to fight.
Anna’s husband, Volodya, remained in Mykolayiv to not only defend that strategic southern port on the Black Sea, should that become necessary, but to care for their parents who are too ill to travel. Remaining with him is Ernestina, the family poodle.
Despite his age, Sofiia’s 65-year-old grandfather, George, also stayed behind to defend his country.
“I haven’t even brought him up with Sofiia or her grandmother,” White said to reporters assembled in front of the Old Greensboro Courthouse on Friday morning. “I don’t even know how to approach it. Is he still alive?”
Now White is trying to bring his stepdaughter back to Greensboro, where she had straight As at Page High School despite English, in which she is very fluent, being her third language, after Ukrainian and Russian. He hopes that she will go to college here. Her grandmother, Olga, will also reside with them until it’s safe to return to Ternopil. In the meantime, he’s trying to find them long-term lodgings in Warsaw, where his polyglot stepdaughter is already learning Polish.
Sofiia, who attended Doris Henderson Newcomers School in 2017 and Page in 2019, has US Resident status and a Green Card. She and Olga currently have an April 19 appointment with the US Embassy in Warsaw to secure a visa. White’s friend Tracy Furman, a commissioner on the Greensboro Minimum Housing Standards Commissions, has been working with congresswoman Kathy Manning’s office to expedite that process. When Sofiia and Olga arrived in Warsaw with no place to stay, Furman used her Expedia skills at 1 a.m. to find them a hotel room a few blocks from the US Embassy.
Everheart and Taylor have created a GoFundMe titled Help Anna & her children escape and survive. The three are currently safe in their Bucharest hostel, near a church where Anna has been praying with Oksana, a fellow refugee and scholar, and a McDonald’s that feeds refugees for free. The GoFundMe is to raise money for further travel, medical supplies, feminine hygiene products, and something to eat. As of Sunday night, they had raised $2,934 of the $10,000 goal.
Both family groups had exhausting journeys before reaching NATO countries.
Anna, Polina and Taissia only left Mykolayiv after Anna’s university and Volodya’s workplace closed, and Russian missile attacks forced the girls to get their lessons in bomb shelters beneath their school.
Traversing the 448 miles between Mykolayiv and Bucharest requires crossing Moldova from its eastern to western borders, but normally takes nine hours by car or train. For the displaced professor and her daughters, it was a 30-hour journey with no sleep and little food.
“I went on foot 8 km [5 miles] on the Ukrainian side and about 1 km in Moldova,” texted Anna via WhatsApp on Monday morning. “In Moldova, we were taken to the refugee camp by bus, and then transported to Kishenau [Chișinău] by bus as well.”
Sofiia “only” had to cross one border, to which her resourcefulness got her and grandmother after a planned ride in a friend’s car fell through at the last minute. This required catching a series of overcrowded and hard-to-catch buses that regularly detoured around invading troops. “They were getting some kind of intel about Russians on the roads, and had to keep changing routes,” said White. “I can’t imagine having to do that while riding a bus.”
Although White had been imploring them to leave for months, they only did so after watching explosions from Olga’s porch.
Although White’s marriage to Sofiia’s mother ended, father and stepdaughter consider each other family. Despite White wanting Sofiia to finish high school in Greensboro, she was determined to return to the country in 2019 to help her grandparents and other Ukrainians.
“She seemed a shoe-in for a university scholarship, as she speaks so many languages. I tried to tell her she should complete college here, and then either become a diplomat, or get a regular job and make good money, and still help other Ukrainians get out. I knew if I could get her through college, the world is her oyster, and now she’s in Poland in a hotel.”
Speaking to the press on Friday, White explained that Sofiia’s harrowing 36-hour journey included heavy traffic, security stops, and frequently changing buses. Challenges that Sofiia resourcefully met and navigated herself and her grandmother to safety.
“I think we take it for granted here that we go home every night and sleep in a warm bed and complain about the food we have delivered to our house,” said White on Friday. “They’re dodging bombs and trying to find relatives. It’s a very serious situation.”
He barely slept, and Sofiia and Olga did not sleep at all, until they finally were allowed to cross the Polish border, and even then, showers and slumber didn’t happen until Furman found them a hotel and they were checked in. “They slept for three days, and I finally got something like eight hours. I’ve never had to feel like that before, living in the United States.”
But, he said, Warsaw and Kraków are filling up with refugees.
“Those cities are swelling at the seams right now. Something needs to happen because we need to move those people further down the line to the United States or other countries, as there are more.”
White said he looks forward to that “glorious day when we have a nice homecoming at the Greensboro airport,” but he doesn’t know how long that will take. “There seems to be some kind of logjam in the state department and embassy offices.”
Taylor met Kolesnyk in 2003 and introduced her to their neighbor Everheart the next year. They’ve kept in touch ever since.
“That’s one of the things I really love about our College Hill Neighborhood,” said Everhart on Sunday night. “We are a very tight-knit group and really look out for one another no matter who you are.”
Everhart studied Russian language and history at UNCG but soon learned so much about the history and culture of Ukraine from her new friend. “In fact, Anna told me that when Russia eventually gave up Ukraine in 1954, many Ukrainians felt that they were Russians at heart, but because of their territory, they were now separate. I’m sure to many Ukrainians, especially the elders, this war feels like the ultimate betrayal.”
For a while, she and Kolesnyk were housemates.
“I recall Anna spending hours scanning books from the library into digital format. These educational books were unavailable in Ukraine but that didn’t stop her. Anna’s neck would be sore from hours of scanning, but that’s just who she is as an educator, devoted to promoting education and empowering the young people of Ukraine.”
Everhart provided YES! Weekly with an autobiographical message Kolesnyk sent American friends in late February.
The war is at the threshold of my home. My beautiful sunny city has turned into a really dangerous place. This night we didn’t sleep at all because of a severe missile attack of Russian troops. In the morning we have learned that many houses in the suburbs of the city were damaged or destroyed and a part of the city is without electricity and heating now. I see that I have no choice but leave my beloved Mykolayiv to protect my children.
I am heartbroken because it means I have to part with my closest and dearest. My husband will stay here to take care of my elderly parents and his mother and sister who are not able to leave due to health issues and are completely helpless. I and my children can take with us only what we can carry themselves. I don’t know how to pack my whole life into three small bags. I realize that I possibly wouldn’t see my husband (19 years of happy married life) and my parents again. I have no idea what is waiting ahead and have only very little money.
According to Everheart, Kolesnyk and her daughters, Polina and Taissia, are scheduled to board a flight to the Netherlands as of press time.
