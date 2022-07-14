Report States: Man Assaults Officer Then Gets Into Car and Tries To Run Into Another Pulling Up To Scene
HIGH POINT, NC – On July 14, 2022 at around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 1000 block of Sweetbriar Road. The caller told dispatchers the individual claimed to have been assaulted and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
When officers arrived, they made contact with Bobby D. Jones Jr. (W/M, 42 of High Point). During the investigation, Jones physically assaulted an officer, then got into a vehicle and tried to run into another officer who was pulling up to the scene.
A vehicle chase began. It went through three cities (High Point, Thomasville and Trinity) and two counties (Guilford and Randolph). Jones’ vehicle came to a stop while trying to cross a median on I-74 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Jones ran from the scene and was arrested after a short foot chase.
Jones is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, felony flee to elude, DWI, vandalism and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number: 2022-19804
Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
