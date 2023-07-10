HIGH POINT, NC – On July 9, 2023 at about 9:50 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Homewood Avenue. A neighbor called police about a German Shepherd in her yard that wouldn’t leave. The woman said she was afraid to let her children and dogs out.
The responding officer attempted to catch the dog, but the officer couldn’t get close without the dog running away. A neighbor told the officer the German Shepherd belonged to someone who lived in a home down the street.
The neighbor directed the officer to another home in the 1500 block of Homewood Avenue. The officer went there to try to locate the owner of the German Shepherd to help get the dog out of the neighbor’s yard. The officer got out of a marked patrol vehicle that was parked in the street and walked toward end of the driveway. A black dog came out from behind the home, barking aggressively, and charged at the officer.
The officer backed up as the dog continued to charge and shot the dog four times. The dog was about 5-7 feet away from the officer when it was shot. At the time shots were fired, no individuals were standing in the yard or driveway of the home.
The High Point Police Department is conducting an internal investigation, which is standard procedure for any case involving use of force.
Case Report Number(s): 2023-24552 Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
