Statement on Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade
Whitsett, NC - Today Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford, Majority Whip) issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade:
The Supreme Court made the correct decision in overturning Roe v. Wade. There is no mention of abortion in the U.S. Constitution, making it an issue that should be left to the states.
Abortion continues to be a divisive subject in our nation. The establishment of Roe v. Wade has perpetuated this division by making it a national issue. Allowing states to establish policies, through their locally-elected state legislators, will result in the issue being less divisive on a national scale.
Our leadership team in the NC House intends to take legislative action on this matter, but not until next year's "long session" of the General Assembly. We will use the time in the interim to review the Supreme Court's ruling, gather input from citizens, and discuss our plans in a judicious manner.
As a legislator, I will advocate for what I believe is a "center-right" position on abortion. I believe there should be exceptions, such as for cases that involve rape or the health of the mother, but I also believe there should be meaningul restrictions that show deference to the life of the unborn child.
While I am personally pro-life, I respect the views of those who have a different opinion. Abortion is a complex matter, as it relates to the life of an unborn child, along with the health and autonomy of the mother. People understandably have strong emotions on this subject. My personal view is that we must value the life of the unborn child while also recognizing the complexities that can arise during a pregnancy.
This decision is an affirmation of federalism in the United States. It does not mean that abortion is going to be illegal everywhere. The Supreme Court has returned the decision to the states, where it should be, which will result in a variety of laws being enacted across the nation. Some states will have restrictive abortion laws, some will have liberal laws, and many states will fall somewhere in between.
It is my hope that people will engage in a respectful dialogue on this matter without attacking the character of those who have a different opinion. Although this subject elicits strong emotions, there is no need to engage in personal attacks. Our citizens deserve a respectful dialogue as we process this ruling and look towards the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.