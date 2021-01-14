Raleigh, NC - Today Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) was sworn-in to serve a 5th term in the NC House of Representatives. He was also appointed to serve as the chairman of the House Education Universities Committee, which oversees policy related to the state university system. Hardister was also appointed to serve as co-chair of the House Education Appropriations Committee.
ABOVE PHOTO: A photo from the House floor today. Hardister is pictured with Jayne Nelson (his Legislative Assistant) and Juan Pleitez (his Policy Assistant).
Hardister posted the following on his social media accounts.
Today I had the honor of being sworn-in to serve a 5th term in the NC House of Representatives. In addition, I was appointed to serve as a chairman of the House Education Universities Committee, as well as co-chairman of the House Education Appropriations Committee.
It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve in this capacity. I am grateful to the voters for placing their trust in me, and I am grateful to Speaker Tim Moore for his confidence.
Special thanks to my staff for standing by me and supporting the operations of our office. I couldn’t do it without them. I am grateful to Jayne Nelson (Legislative Assistant) and Juan Pleitez (Policy Assistant) for their continued service.
We have a fantastic university system in North Carolina. It is an integral part of job creation, economic development and business recruitment. I look forward to working with the various universities across our State to support their objectives.
We are facing difficult times in our country, but there are brighter days ahead. I look forward to getting back to work and making sure North Carolina remains the best place to live, work and raise a family.
