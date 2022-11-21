Raleigh, NC - Today Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) was re-elected by his peers to continue serving as the NC House Majority Whip. The vote, which was by acclimation, occurred at a meeting of the NC House Republican Caucus in Raleigh.
This was the initial meeting of the incoming Republican members of the NC House for the 2023-24 legislative session. The purpose of the meeting was to elect leadership positions for the NC House Republicans, who won a 71-49 majority in this year's elections.
Hardister, who was first elected to the NC House in 2012 and was recently re-elected to a sixth term, will now serve a fourth consecutive term as the NC House Majority Whip. He is the longest-serving NC House Majority Whip in our State's history. He also holds the record for the youngest member to serve in that position, having first been elected in 2016 at the age of 34. Hardister is now 40.
The NC House Majority Whip position is responsible for counting votes, tracking attendance and assisting the Speaker's office with setting the schedule for session.
Other leadership election results from the meeting are:
Speaker of the House: Rep. Tim Moore (i)
Speaker Pro Tem: Rep Sarah Stevens (i)
Majority Leader: Rep. John Bell (i)
Deputy Majority Leader: Rep. Brenden Jones (i)
Conference Chair: Rep. Jason Saine
Joint Caucus Chair: Rep. Harry Warren
* (i) denotes incumbent who was re-elected to their leadership position.
