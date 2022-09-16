Whitsett, NC - On Saturday, September 10th, Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) had the honor of presenting a ceremonial check to HBCU Bound Athletics at a ceremony held at Eastern Guilford High School attended by parents and student athletes who are currently involved in the program.
HBCU Bound Athletics is a non-profit organization founded by Coach Germaine Cousar, a Guilford County resident, that places an emphasis on assisting student athletes with the college recruitment process at HBCUs. Hardister secured $25,000 in grant funding for the organization in this year's state budget.
Hardister met Cousar while working out at a local YMCA. After learning more about Cousar's vision for HBCU Bound Athletics, Hardister was able to secure a grant in the state budget to support the cause.
Cousar offered the following comments: "I am grateful to the State of North Carolina and Rep. Jon Hardister for being awarded the $25,000 grant. This monetary reward will help to assist high school student athletes who are at a financial disadvantage with the college recruitment process. This includes, but is not limited to, recruitment interview prep, providing sports training sessions to improve stats, purchase of proper equipment and uniforms, and highlight video feedback and editing. HBCU Bound Athletics will also be able to travel to major high school sporting events across the state to increase awareness about our non-profit program, recruit more athletes, and encourage higher education attainment at preferably a historically black college or university."
(0) comments
