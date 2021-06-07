The Carolina Renaissance Festival, a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament and feast, will hold open auditions on Sat., June 12 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Sat., June 19 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Cannon School located at 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, NC 28027.
The Festival is calling for actors, entertainers, musicians, performers, and colorful personalities of all types to inhabit the Festival’s make-believe Village of Fairhaven. Amateur and professional opportunities are available. Auditionees should be age 13 or older. Audition safety protocols and registration information is available online atCarolina.RenFestInfo.com.
The Carolina Renaissance Festival is a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament and feast, all rolled into a non-stop, daylong, outdoor family adventure!
The Festival returns Saturdays and Sun., Oct.2 through November 21st on a 250-acre farm located just minutes north of Charlotte, between Concord and Huntersville, at the junction of NC 73 and Poplar Tent Road. Advanced discount tickets are available online June 1 at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.
