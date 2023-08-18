GREENSBORO, NC (August 18, 2023) – Gillespie Golf Course will host the inaugural Greensboro Parks Foundation Open at 8:30 am, Wednesday, October 18. The cost is $60 per player or $240 for a four-person team. Register at www.greensboroparksfoundation.org/golf.
The Greensboro Parks Foundation is committed to fundraising in support of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department programs and facilities. The golf tournament will support plans for future course renovations, practice range upgrades, new shelters and more.
“Gillespie Golf Course has a rich and storied history in our community. The Greensboro Parks Foundation is excited to assist in making it a great place to play for generations to come,” said foundation Board Chair Justin Washington.
The registration fee includes lunch. Mulligans may be purchased for an additional cost. The field is limited to 13 teams and there will be awards for first and second place winners. Driving range opens at 7 am.
For information about becoming a Greensboro Parks Foundation Open sponsor, visit www.greensboroparksfoundation.org/golf.
