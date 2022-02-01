Red Cross Supports Evacuation Site Following Industrial Fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM (Feb. 1, 2022) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross, in coordination with Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, are supporting residents affected by a temporary, non-mandatory evacuation order issued in response to the Weaver Fertilizer Plant Fire.
The evacuation point is at 414 Deacon Blvd., at the Education Building behind the Winston Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Red Cross responders are providing safe lodging and food to evacuees until it is safe to return to their homes. Greater Carolinas Region’s Disaster Action Team volunteers will work with emergency responders to provide additional resources as requested.
Volunteers will be providing water, snacks and COVID-19 safety resources. In addition, the Red Cross is following all CDC and Department of Public Health guidelines and is providing all services while maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols. This includes wearing masks, social distancing and frequent sanitizations. For those seeking refuge, please bring your emergency kit and any supplies you need to help make yourself feel comfortable and safe.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
All Red Cross disaster assistance is free and made possible by voluntary donations of time and money from the American people. To donate, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCross.
