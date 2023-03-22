On August 21 of last year, 17-year-old Nasanto “Duke” Crenshaw was fatally shot by an unnamed Greensboro police officer on West Market Street. In the lawsuit filed on March 9 by the victim’s mother, the shooter is identified as Officer John Doe.
On March 17, GPD public information officer Josie Cambareri replied to activist Hester Petty’s request for the officer’s name:
“This is the way the concept of names was explained to me by legal. The names of each Greensboro Police Department employee are a public record. The fact that a specific employee was involved in a specific incident, however, is not one of the matters of public record enumerated in North Carolina General Statute 160A-168.”
As previously reported, City of Greensboro public records librarian Kurt Brenneman stated in December that the officer’s name “is a public record.” Here is further context for that statement.
On August 24, 2022, activist Jason Hicks filed a public records request for “all CAD reports and recordings related to the Crenshaw shooting. CAD refers to Computer-Aided Dispatch systems used by dispatchers and 911 operators to record incidents and dispatch personnel.
On Nov. 8, Brenneman wrote that N.C. 132-1.4(c)(5), cited by Hicks as support for the information being pubic, “applies to communications between or among employees of public law enforcement agencies that are broadcast over public airways” and “does not apply to the call(s) released.”
On Nov. 11, Hicks wrote that this response “implies the communication was on a private channel,” but that it “clearly wasn’t, otherwise no record would’ve been released” and that, as “the communication between law enforcement is a public record; therefore, who is communicating is also a public record.”
On Nov. 11, Brenneman emailed Hicks that “the number that was assigned to the officer that night has not been redacted.”
On Dec. 2, Hicks requested the name of the officer associated with number P3133. He noted that, in response to previous requests in which he’d provided the numbers assigned to officers in CAD reports, the GPD released the names of those officers. Hicks concluded by asking what statute would allow the release of the names and employment records for his previous requests, while not allowing the same for his current one.
On Dec. 5, Brenneman told Hicks that he could file an appeal, which Hicks did. On Dec. 7, Brenneman emailed Hicks the following statement (bold emphasis added):
“In response to your public records request concerning the name of the Greensboro Police Department officer whose call is documented in the 911 computer-aided dispatch report, the report documents a call that was made over the Radio Dispatch System, which is a communication between or among employees of public law enforcement agencies that are broadcast over the public airways. Thus, the name of the Police officer is public record. I was wrong about this, and I am sorry!”
On Dec. 8, Hicks asked Brenneman to “please identify the officer.”
On Jan. 10, Brenneman replied that P3133, the number given in the CAD report as that of the officer who shot Crenshaw, and P6124, another number supplied by Hicks, “are not unique identifiers assigned to particular officers.”
Hours later, Hicks replied, “You told me three weeks ago over the phone that those numbers were in fact unique identifiers.”
On Jan. 18, Brenneman wrote that, according to the Greensboro Police Department, those numbers “are not unique identifiers for a specific officer and therefore are not a public record.’”
On Jan. 20, Hicks replied with several attached police reports, which, he stated, indicated that P6124 indicated “J.C. Cho” and P15778, a number from an unrelated CAD Report, “is J.A. Cozart.” This, argued Hicks, established P3133 as also a unique identifier.
On Feb. 8, Brenneman replied: “Ms. Brigitte Blanton, Director, Greensboro Public Libraries, concurs with the Police Department’s response and denies your appeal.” Hicks asked Brenneman to whom he could make a further appeal. After Brenneman replied that Hicks could appeal to City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba, Hicks declined to do so.
However, Hicks made another request for information, this time providing Brenneman with an officer’s name. On March 3, Brenneman replied:
“In response to your public records request concerning all public information for Police Corporal Kyle Hilchey, the Greensboro Human Resources Department responds, ‘City of Greensboro implemented a new Human Resource Information System in January of 2023. At this time, the new system does not provide all the information identified as public records for current and former employees as defined in N.C. Gen. Stat. § 160A-168 (b). The City is working with its vendor to rectify this matter.’”
Police departments across the nation do not always release the names of officers who kill. In the 2016 article “In fatal shootings by police, 1 in 5 officers’ names go undisclosed,” the Washington Post reported that in the cases of 962 fatal shootings by police that year, 210 of the shooters “have not been publicly identified by their departments.”
However, the seven months that have passed without the city releasing the name of the officer who shot Crenshaw are unusual for Greensboro. Former officer Mathew Hamilton, who fatally shot the unarmed Joseph Lopez on November 19, 2021, was identified as the shooter less than two weeks later, even though Hamilton was not fired and indicted for manslaughter until June 6, 2022, three hours after attorneys for the Lopez family announced a wrongful death lawsuit.
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.