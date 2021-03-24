Ready, Set, Art!: Annual Scavenger Hunt to benefit local arts organizations, artists

ArtsGreensboro will host its annual Public Art Scavenger Hunt beginning April 1, 2020, as part of its #IHeartArtsMonth, which Greensboro City Council proclaimed as April in 2015, and in support of the annual Arts Fund, a community-wide campaign supporting arts organizations and artists in the Triad.
“As the city’s arts council, ArtsGreensboro’s mission is to support and advocate for our art community. We wanted to promote the vibrant arts scene we have in our city. A scavenger hunt sounded like the perfect way,” said Catena Bergevin, director of development for ArtsGreensboro. “We did it a few years ago, and it was really fun. All generations got into it and competed to complete the challenges.”
Ultimately a fundraiser, this year’s event is especially important on the heels of the tumultuous economic year for the artists’ community, big and small.
“Our local arts community, and the artists who make it all happen, have taken a “gut punch.” Lost revenue from event and ticket sales, closed venues, canceled events, and in-person fundraisers have caused a tremendous hardship. But the amazing thing about the arts and artists is that they are innovative and always find a way to continue the creative spirit. We call it Arts Through it All, which is the tagline for our campaign,” Bergevin said. “The ArtsFund is an annual community-wide campaign that supports our arts organizations (large and small) and our local artists. It has a renewed importance this year! A gift at any level will make a big difference.”
The month-long scavenger hunt is designed for art lovers and residents to explore the city’s public art, at their leisure, while donating to a worthy cause. Those wanting to participate in the free event should register by April 1. Once registered, participants will be sent an email with a link to download the Engage Greensboro app and be provided with a game code to sign up. The app, powered by Action Greensboro and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, is used for the scavenger hunt.
“The Social Scavenger app is a really fantastic tool we’ve been using internally and externally at Action Greensboro for a couple of years. It’s a scavenger hunt app that allows users to engage with each other and explore the community,” said Sarah McGuire, director of SynerG Young Professionals. “We are happy to partner with ArtsGreensboro again this year for its public art scavenger hunt! Greensboro has an amazing array of public art, and ArtsGreensboro’s event is a really fun and safe way to explore all month long using the app.”
Participants can then pick a team name and begin their search for art as a “safely-distanced” team of friends and family or by themselves. There are challenges built-in along the way so participants can earn additional points.
The hunt is designed to give participants a chance to visit different public art spaces or art venues located around the city, not just downtown. Each location has a thumbnail photo and geolocator. Participants will need to visit the site and correctly answer the challenge question before winning points. Challenges include trivia questions, multiple-choice questions, a creative photo or video, or a thought-provoking response to a question. Either way, points won’t officially be awarded until the challenge is complete.
“This year, we wanted to promote art in all our neighborhoods, so the hunt will take you all around Greensboro,” said Bergevin.
There’s no real hurry to finish the challenge, as long you’re done before April 30th. You can do it all in one weekend or do parts of it each weekend out of the month. Winners will be announced on May 3, and prizes will be awarded based on three categories: the most points earned, the most creative photo, and the most thoughtful response. In the event of a tie, names will be drawn to select a winner. When you register, you will also be given the option of donating to the Arts Fund. The first 75 people to register and donate will receive a free Arts Through it All Window Cling.
While current social-distancing measures and restrictions have halted many of the plans for #IHeartArtsMonth, Bergevin said that ArtsGreensboro has been working with local artists to produce an original song and video about how the arts have helped many people through challenging times. She’s petitioning the community to add their own piece of art to the finished product by uploading their photos and videos to https://artsboro.org/.
“Their content may be part of the finished piece. This project will be authentically Greensboro! We are partnering with Creative Arts & Media Productions, local artists Brandon Davis, Jerald Vann, J. Timber, and Kate Tobey,” she said.
For more information on the event, visit artsgreensboro.org or contact Catena Bergevin, director of development, by email at cbergevin@artsgreensboro.org or phone at (336) 279-7082.
