On Aug. 15, 2020, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department received a report of someone being shot at 106 Fir Drive. Officers responded and located Mr. Aaron Shepherd (unresponsive) in the driveway of this location. Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded and pronounced Mr. Shepherd deceased at the scene.
Winston-Salem Police detectives responded and assumed investigative responsibility for this incident. Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim sustained injury from gunshots. The 100 block of Fir Drive was closed for a few hours due to this investigation.
At the time of this release, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident. No other information is available as this investigation is very active at this time and is believed to be an isolated incident.
This is the 20th homicide to occur in 2020, as compared to 16 homicides for the same period of time in 2019.
Update Dec. 10, 2020:
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continue this investigation. During the course of the investigation, twenty-nine-year old (29) Quinton Lajuan Duncan (PHOTO ABOVE) of 2001 Northcliffe Dr., Winston-Salem, was identified as the suspect in this matter.
On Aug.15, 2020, a warrant for arrest was issued charging Mr. Duncan with Possession of Firearm by Felon. On today’s date, December 10, 2020 at approximately 9:30 a.m., authorities arrested Mr. Duncan in Winston-Salem. Mr. Duncan has also been charged with Murder and is in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond allowed.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
