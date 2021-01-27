On January 23, 2021, Winston-Salem Police Officers responded to 615 E. Monmouth Street to a reported shooting. An adult male was located on the street in front of this location with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. 615 E. Monmouth Street is a sweepstakes games establishment “Ocean King”. Mr. Rivers was a patron of the Ocean King prior to this incident. Preliminary information indicates that Mr. Rivers was involved in an argument prior to leaving the business.
The 600 block of Monmouth Street was closed for a few hours during this investigation. As of this writing, no arrests have been made. This occurrence is an isolated incident and is still a very active investigation; therefore, no additional information will be released at this time. Mr. Hubert Rivers’ next of kin has been notified.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
This is the 2nd homicide to occur in 2021, as compared to 1 homicide for the same period of time in 2020.
Update January 27, 2021:
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate this matter. As a result of the investigation thus far, twenty-nine-year-old (29) Quensheta Chyann Jackson, has been arrested and charged with Murder. She is currently being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.
No other details will be released at his time. A booking photograph is attached to this public release.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.