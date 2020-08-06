HIGH POINT, NC – On August 6, 2020, based on several citizen complaints of drugs being sold at 1506–A Leonard Ave., members of the High Point Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a drug narcotics knock and talk. Probable Cause was developed from the knock and talk and a Search Warrant was obtained and executed.
During the Search Warrant, the following items were seized:
Approximately 4.17 ounces of Heroin
Approximately 1.28 lbs. of Marijuana
Approximately 23.9 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)
$1,365.00 US Cash Currency
The following subject was arrested and charged: Quashaun Melsun Reel (B/M/27, High Point, NC) was charged with:
Trafficking Heroin
Felony PWISD Heroin
Felony PWISD MDMA (Ecstasy)
Felony PWISD Marijuana
Felony Possession of Marijuana
Felony Maintaining a Dwelling
Felony PWISD within a 1000 ft of school/daycare
$750,000.00 Secure Bond
VCTF Notified (12/08/2016)
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-22388
Press Release prepared by Captain Marc Kun #
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.