HIGH POINT, NC – On August 6, 2020, based on several citizen complaints of drugs being sold at 1506–A Leonard Ave., members of the High Point Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a drug narcotics knock and talk. Probable Cause was developed from the knock and talk and a Search Warrant was obtained and executed.

During the Search Warrant, the following items were seized:

 Approximately 4.17 ounces of Heroin

 Approximately 1.28 lbs. of Marijuana

 Approximately 23.9 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)

 $1,365.00 US Cash Currency

The following subject was arrested and charged: Quashaun Melsun Reel (B/M/27, High Point, NC) was charged with:

 Trafficking Heroin

 Felony PWISD Heroin

 Felony PWISD MDMA (Ecstasy)

 Felony PWISD Marijuana

 Felony Possession of Marijuana

 Felony Maintaining a Dwelling

 Felony PWISD within a 1000 ft of school/daycare

 $750,000.00 Secure Bond

 VCTF Notified (12/08/2016)

High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

Case Report Number(s): 2020-22388

Press Release prepared by Captain Marc Kun #

