Pushing Through the Pandemic: Triad’s Top Essential Workers

This year has been a whirlwind, but what’s a storm without a few heroes? This year we wanted to highlight just some of the Triad’s Top Essential Workers. While there are many unsung heroes in many positions, below are a few that we’ve seen, heard, or appreciate the most from 2021.
1) Dr. Christopher A. Ohl
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Christopher A. Ohl has seen his fair share of time in the spotlight the past two years.
He’s updated the Triad on all major television networks on the do’s, don’ts, and dangers of the unmovable Coronavirus. He continues to do just that and continues to fight off the widespread virus that crippled the nation.
The sharing of his knowledge via mass media has informed many people that he wouldn’t have necessarily come in contact with in his daily practice.
2) Healthcare Workers
It is without saying that some of the hardest-working individuals since 2019 have scrubs in their closets. The Healthcare workers in the Triad have undoubtedly worked well past any overtime they could’ve imagined and seen more than they wanted.
There have been travel nurses, flying in and out to assist, mobile morgues parked outside of the cities biggest hospitals, and nurses pulling double shifts to make sure residents in need get the care they deserve. At a time when many people complained about their lives being on pause, our healthcare workers sacrificed everything to put their personal lives on pause to become 24-hour caregivers and companions to those who couldn’t be with their own families due to policies and procedures.
They gave medicine, care, and compassion in large doses, that way exceeding any job description that Moses Cone, Wake Forest, or Novant Health could’ve written.
There are no words that could ever thank them for their leadership, dedication, and compassion this year.
3) Frontline Workers
While many people were busy staying in the house, becoming pandemic teachers, and working from home, there was another group of people who ended up having to multitask the above while clocking into a physical workplace.
These Frontline workers include your local cashiers, police and fire, grocery store workers, postal workers, delivery drivers, truck drivers, janitors, and agricultural workers. All of those fine folks who can’t “work from home” nor take the day off without leaving you in a position to be able to receive goods and services.
Essentially called the “backbone of the pandemic” at one point, these ladies and gentlemen showed up every day to do his or her jobs in order to make everyone else comfortable. A sacrifice we all can celebrate and appreciate.
4) City Managers
City Managers Lee Garrity, Tasha Ford, and David Parrish have all had the task (or burden) of running cities that didn’t really stop during this pandemic. All three work at the liberty of their respective city councils, but as history has shown, leadership matters. That didn’t change in a pandemic. These leaders have laid the groundwork for quite a successful year, with Ford beginning her work in High Point in July and Parrish exiting his post on June 30th.
Some of that leadership took the form of encouraging city staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including monetary vaccination incentives and weekly testing. In an interview about one such proposed plan earlier this year, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said, “We believe that the only way to get this pandemic under control is for folks to be vaccinated, and so I think the city manager is offering incentives to get that going or the testing, and it’s possible in the future that we may go to a more mandated vaccination requirement.”
5) City Staff
While City Councils voted on decisions and City Managers worked hard to put things in place, it was indeed up to the employees of those cities to ensure that policies, procedures, and the pandemic protocol was carried out.
Our cities would not be able to operate without our sewer and water technicians, waste management service workers, and transportation workers. All of the conveniences that we enjoyed in our homes would’ve been short-lived without these luxuries that make our homes comfortable.
6) Teachers
Of course, we cannot forget the teachers!
The teachers who were already short-staffed, underpaid, under-supplied, and burnt out before the pandemic hit. They then had to pivot (can’t be too tired of that word!!) to align their plans for online teaching for students who may or may not have access to the internet, still find time for professional development, deal with the social/emotional needs that their students had via the web and grade all work turned in. I’m sure this was doubly hard for teachers who had to not only run this obstacle course for a classroom of children but also had to make sure their own children made it in front of the computer to get their own lessons turned in, whether they were live or asynchronous.
“North Carolina’s educators work tirelessly to teach and support our children, including through a pandemic, and they deserve our gratitude, admiration, and respect,” Governor Roy Cooper said during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Kudos to these essential workers who over poured and overpowered to make sure those students still learned every day.
7) School Boards and Schools
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Guilford County School Boards have both tackled pandemic-related issues and woes this last year. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools dealt with a new superintendent during this time and every educator’s worst nightmare — a fatal school shooting. Pandemic or not, that alone is difficult to deal with.
Guilford County Schools has dealt with massive HVAC problems and a shortage of bus drivers and teachers. Both systems have dealt with opinionated parents when it comes to the mask mandate, looming teacher and bus driver strikes, and a learning slide that continues to get larger as COVID-19 clusters pop up in schools. The pandemic has revealed the cracks and inequalities in the education system, and the boards have acknowledged these and are working to put things in place to counteract these issues in the future.
8) County Commissioners
Commissioners in Forsyth and Guilford counties have worked very hard to keep residents safe this last year.
Both counties have enacted countywide mandates, lifting them as the numbers decreased, and attempted to crack down on businesses that operated without safe COVID-19 protocols. There have been meetings on how best to spend funds from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law in response to the pandemic. They have held countless meetings with county health officials to monitor numbers and contact tracing to move forward in 2021. “We outlined in our initial mask mandate the triggers for masking reconsideration. At our last meeting, on November 2, our medical experts advised us that we had reached some of those trigger points and, as a result, we came together as a Board of Health to see if we are in a safer place in order remove masking in some part or in total,” said Guilford County Commissioner Chair Skip Alston at a special called meeting on Nov. 15. “The right thing to do for your family, your friends, your neighbors, is to get vaccinated. However, we know that wearing a face mask when you’re in public indoor spaces is the second-best thing to reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
9) Dr. Mandy Cohen
Cohen has graced televisions across the state for the last two years, and last year was no different as she gave weekly and monthly updates on how the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) was assisting North Carolinians during the Pandemic.
Cohen, who recently announced her resignation from the state’s health department, led residents through various color coordinated maps and statistics throughout the year as Cooper’s chief advisor and strategist when it comes to the pandemic.
“Mandy Cohen has shown extraordinary leadership during her tenure and she has worked every day during this pandemic to help keep North Carolinians healthy and safe,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We are stronger because of her efforts, and I am enormously grateful for her service.”
Having been with the state for five years, Cohen will be replaced by Kody Kinsley, current NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Health and lead for COVID operations, beginning January 1.
We must highlight you, our readers, for your diligent work in helping to keep the spread down. You’ve washed your hands and worn your masks. Remain vigilant in making sure we can continue to keep our numbers down, stay healthy, and keep covering your events.
