Greensboro, NC, Tuesday, June 15, 2021— Mrs. Portia Shipman is honored to celebrate with the city, county and state as she retires the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, Inc., of Greensboro (SDJF) on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 4pm to 8pm at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. Purple in the Park will be hosted by Co-Founder Terri Johnson, and Tracey McCain, who was an upcoming News Anchor at WFMY and who also covered the story of Sherri Jackson in 2008.
Purple in the Park will open with prayer and kind words from the Board Advisor, Pastor Odell Cleveland of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. We will also hear from friends and special guests: Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage; Former Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson; Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers; Greensboro Chief of Police Brian James, Board Advisor; Family Law Attorney Carolyn Woodruff; Family Justice Center Executive Director Catherine Johnson; and former Congressman Mark Walker, seeking office for NC Senate in 2022. An open-mic will be provided for others to speak.
Visitors are invited to attend and take part in fun activities including: chalk drawing and free purple freebies, music provided by DJ Marcus B. Smooth, video by Rasheem Kilo. There will be corn-hole games, dancing, and door prizes, visit the give-a-way tent, join in on the victim’s balloon release, and more. In addition, food will be available for purchase with Jamaica Coast Catering, Clutch Coffee Bar, and FREE Purple Cupcakes.
***Special thanks to “Wheels of Hope” for donating a domestic violence victim a car on that day. If we have served you in any capacity within the last 13 years please send email for this incredible opportunity for a car or van. Rules do apply, you must have a valid license, a job and able to get auto insurance, and tags. sdjfnc@gmail.com RE: CAR
When asked how it feels to be retiring? Portia replied, “It feels like my purpose for this organization is finished. I am excited to be able to celebrate my retirement in honor of Sherri Jackson, her mother Mrs. Clara and as an overall thank you for all the support of the community who has given their time, advice and money in many different ways over the past thirteen (13) years.”
In conclusion, the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation will donate closing funds to four (4) nonprofit organizations:
(1) Sam Richardson, A&TSU Title 9 Director;
(2) Alana V. Allen, I am a Queen, Founder/Executive Director;
(3) Deborah White, Reginald Center of Turn Around, Founder/Executive Director; and
(4) Greensboro Women 2 Women Foundation
Although Portia Shipman is retiring from the organization, she will continue to spotlight resilience and hope on the face of domestic violence victims as she continues to fulfill her purpose through the "Paint the City Purple Campaign (™)" Initiative.
About The Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Inc. (SDJF)
A Greensboro-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization was founded by Portia Shipman on June 26, 2008, on behalf of Sherri's mother, Clara Jackson, who hoped no mother would experience the pain of losing a daughter to domestic violence, as she did. The foundation is committed to helping survivors and victims of domestic violence heal and to live trauma-free. Through generous donations, the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation provides programs and emergency shelter for victims and survivors, free of charge.
Sherri's untold story of “Passion Turned Deadly” first aired on TV One’s Fatal Attraction, January 8, 2018. The story was also featured on Oxygen, Buried in the Backyard “Tangled Web” first aired on May 27, 2019. Most recently, her story premiered on Investigation Discovery Network on June 11, 2020, Dead Reckoning “Hidden Evil”.
The Vision of the SDJF is to create a safe environment where domestic violence victims, survivors and their families are loved and treated with respect. We seek to erase the stigma connected to domestic violence in our society.
The organization purpose is organized to provide the following services:
a. Support local, state and national laws that provide protection and accountability.
b. Facilitate public and professional entities to understand and effectively address domestic violence as a critical issue.
c. Provide effective resources for victims, perpetrators, families and communities.
d. Work with survivors, children of survivors and family members in finding the proper resources to help stop others from dealing with the loss of family members or friends.
e. Serve as an advocate in churches, schools, hospitals, court rooms and other venues where a victim may go for help.
f. Use the story of Sherri Jackson to save lives for other women, through exhibits, the arts, theatrical performances and special community intervention events.
g. Host teen drug-free and non-violent educational seminars, group discussions and talent performances.
OUR MISSION IS TO PREVENT AND STOP DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BY CREATING AWARENESS AND OFFERING PREVENTATIVE TOOLS WITHIN COMMUNITIES ON THE LOCAL, STATE AND NATIONAL LEVEL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.