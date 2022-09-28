As the new academic school year settles in for public school students throughout the Triad, the life-changing program Punch4PoundsKids takes on another school year of tutoring, training, and empowering future generations. A whole-child approach created in 2014 by boxing athlete and veteran Steven Matthews, Punch4PoundsKids seeks to close both academic and socio-economic gaps in marginalized communities through the provision of after-school instruction and athletic recreational services to the Triad’s children and youth.
Having served in the military from the young age of 17, boxing never really crossed Matthews’ mind until his fellow soldiers suggested he try it. The opportunity to do so never took place while stationed in Fort Hill, Texas, but once in Greensboro, the sport was brought up again and he did not turn the chance down. While getting a haircut, his barber who was then learning to box, invited Matthews to stop by the gym to give the sport a try. This invite, added to the popularity of the show “The Contender” at the time, was enough to convince Matthews to finally give it a go.
Once in the ring, Matthews immediately showed talent and went on to have a successful boxing career initially competing as an amateur boxer and eventually turning professional. As a young man, he’d had his share of challenging sentiments, and walking into the sport after having been in the military brought purpose to Matthew’s life, providing him with a healthy outlet and tool that proved therapeutic for his mental health. “Boxing allowed me to learn how to deal with my emotions,” the now coach said.
“Boxing helped me be a better father, it helped me be a better man in general.”
Reaping from the benefits this newfound love brought to his overall well being, Matthews realized this could very much be the gateway to a pending fight he had for his community. The boxer had grown up without a father, had become a young father himself, and did not have the opportunity to be a college graduate. Yet, through his commitment to providing for his family and his attentive observations of the realities in his local surroundings, he knew wanted to be part of the solution in his community and found the way to do it through the establishment of Punch4PoundsKids.
Inspired by a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio, Matthews reflected on how big the sport was to that particular community and boxing’s ability to unite entire families and kids of all ages. It was exactly what he wanted to implement through Punch4PoundsKids, to soldier and protect his community, not in a military way, but in a proactive, community-based solution-seeking way. Therefore, boxing became the hook that gets children and youth through the doors of Punch4PoundsKids, to simultaneously immerse them in a well-rounded experience of physical, mental, and emotional development.
“Our focus is to utilize the recreation, or the combat sport, to engage and then be able to assess the individual,” said Matthews. “Once we are able to assess the individual, we find out where there are areas of need and improvement.” Through the rich pool of resources that the program has established throughout the years, once through the door, Punch4PoundsKids is able to connect its children and youth to the resources that will best help them in their particular areas of need, while providing opportunities to work alongside a male presence that is often missing for many.
Within the space of Punch4PoundsKids, students have access to both a gym and a classroom setting surrounded by walls displaying the core values of what the program believes to be vital in citizens who make the right decisions. These include but are not limited to words such as persistence, courageous, honest, trustworthy, and confident. Supplementary, but necessary visuals for the development of the entire child, participants are able to build on their character and self-esteem while learning to excel academically and physically.
“What I know about working with youth is that we can talk about a male presence being missing,” said Matthews. “We can talk about a community that may be inside a food desert, we can talk about the academic disparity gaps that say two students lack the same resources and are not performing at the same expectation.” Through these conversations, Matthews and his staff work towards helping young people better navigate their thinking and performance, and ultimately prevent them from walking into the same barriers that ensure the poverty of thousands.
Able to personally connect with children and youth that are missing a father figure, Matthews works on using the sport and the mentoring aspect of Punch4PoundsKids to help young men understand the various phases of becoming and being a man while having access to male models in the program they can look up to and learn from. Concerned with the fact that public schools’ top suspensions have everything to do with disrespect and fighting, the organization works endlessly to establish the missing male presence in many lives, as properly training staff to work with these situations.
The programming for Punch4PoundsKids allows parents the flexibility to enroll their children in only boxing if desired, but generally encourages families to take advantage of everything the program has to offer based on its philosophy on the importance of the whole child development. In partnership with students from North Carolina A&T State University who volunteer their time to mentor and tutor kids throughout the year, the program is able to provide both academic and social-emotional learning support at a current ratio of 5 mentees to 1 mentor.
Once reducing and beginning to close these social gaps in which students may lack food, self-awareness, and self-esteem, the focus is then shifted to academics. “The tutoring is just as important as the boxing, and the boxing is just as important as the tutoring,” said Matthews. “On a day when a kid comes in after school, they’re going to have recreation, they’re going to have food and nutrition, and they’re also going to have mentoring.” The organization currently offers IXL, a personalized online learning program for students in grades k-12 as well as learning devices and wifi.
Students from A&T University who volunteer as tutors work under the title of “supplemental instructor.” They are generally from any major, if they’ve declared a major at all, and while many may still be trying to find their way in their paths, the program welcomes their passion to serve the community while giving them the opportunity to learn the significance of what they do when they walk through the door of Punch4PoundsKids. Their presence and dedication alone contribute to the ongoing solution of closing the disparity gaps that state children are not performing at proficiency levels in math or reading.
Punch4PoundsKids is open to all children and youth and currently holds classes and programs designed for students from the ages of four through 24. Eager to prepare the youngest group in the program for pre-kindergarten and navigating early childhood, the class for four-year-olds meets once a week for 30 minutes on the weekends. Emphasizing the whole child’s development once more, the class exposes the children to an instructional environment for the first time, while learning to focus and sit still throughout the class.
For older students, the program offers school age and teenage boxing programs, and by welcoming young people up to the age of 24, Matthews looks to serve the young adults already in the workforce. “If I have a high school dropout that comes through the front door, I am now able to put them in a position of employment or put them in a position to get a GED, or get them back into school,” Matthews said. “That’s where our program and our scope has widened. If you are in poverty, and you fit in this age, we have programs, services, and resources that can help you.”
With headquarters in Greensboro, Punch4PoundsKids also has locations in High Point and Jamestown as well as an ongoing presence in the Winston-Salem area. The High Point location is currently serving after-school programming while the Jamestown location is running as a weekend program, hosting the organization’s athletes from both Greensboro and High Point in order to serve all possible demographics. However, Matthews plans to continue expanding, hoping to have a more permanent presence sooner than later in Winston-Salem.
Among the initial lessons that Matthews learned from one of his mentors during his boxing career, was the ability to duplicate himself and be able to be in multiple places at one time.
The coach has maintained that focal point, implementing it to the continuous development of Punch4PoundsKids as the program continues to grow and expand throughout the Triad. With the variety of ages and demographics Punch4PoundsKids provides services to, enrollment continues to rise as parents continue to discover the program through its partnerships with public schools, word of mouth, or simply its online presence.
“In order for Punch4PoundsKids to be in multiple places at one time there has to be a level of support,” said Matthews. “And that support is the volunteering, the interning, the higher staff. We’ve been able to grow over the years into that place where partnerships for us inside of our school system allow us to not only duplicate the boxing from a ring and heavy bags, but to bring in the mentoring component, to introduce the sport and utilize it as a way to create structure, discipline, and build relationships.”
Matthews, like many, had to grow up quickly and never truly had the opportunity to be a child, nor have dreams of his own. During his first year stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, he had custody of his younger brother, and when he was finally able to meet his father during the last several years, the man passed away a year later on Matthews’ birthday. Fortunately, the purpose and passion that boxing enhanced in his life has pushed him to fight for the establishment of a legacy and inheritance for Black enterprises through Punch4PoundsKids.
He finds it imperative for Black enterprises to thrive and grow, and focuses on the impact he has on his community when Punch4PoundsKids grows. “When I expand I get a chance to open up employment opportunities,” Matthews said. “As we expand we get a chance to bring people out of a place of poverty and identify individuals who may not get a chance to make $30,000 or $35,000 at the age of 22. The more Punch4PoundsKids continues to leverage it gives us a chance to build our communities, to build Black enterprises.” Matthews’ goal is not about getting wealthy, but about interrupting systems and being part of the closing of economic gaps.
During the last academic school year, Punch4PoundsKids was housed in both Flat Rock Middle School and Parkland High School in Forsyth County. The program generally has a large African American population with the occasional handful of Hispanic students here and there, but when working at Parkland High School, Matthews was able to work with a population of about 85% Hispanic students. Being able to bring boxing to a culture that’s already in “cahoots”, Matthews considers the sport as much part of Hispanic culture as African American culture.
Lastly, Punch4PoundsKids has a mobile boxing gym that allows for the setup and breakdown of traveling boxing equipment that the organization is enthusiastic about bringing to local parks to continue bringing health, fitness, and wellness to the Triad’s local communities. Hopeful that this will open the possibility of receiving support from the city and its Park and Recreation Commission, Matthews continuously encourages conversations on the subject of reaching the children and adults of our communities through local outdoor settings.
The Triad is by no means the limit for Punch4PoundsKids. Matthews looks to continue duplicating the model he created in Greensboro and take it beyond the Triad into further counties such as Mecklenburg. “The sport of boxing is for everyone,” Matthews said. “And we have had the opportunity, outside of minorities, to work with everyone. I use boxing as a way to engage the community, but my ultimate focus is not recreation, my ultimate focus is empowerment.”
Punch4PoundsKids’ headquarters are located at 2019 Suite C on Binford St. in Greensboro. For additional information visit their website at p4kids.com or call 336-456-6468.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
