Puckering Up for United Way
High Point, NC — December 17, 2021 — Students and staff from Johnson Street Global Studies take a fun approach to fundraising for the United Way of Greater High Point.
At Jonson Street Global Studies, Principal, Kristina Wheat, challenged her students with a fundraising task. If they could raise $500, her and the Assistant Principal, Meredith Boger, would kiss a pig. Filled with excitement, the students set to work surpassing their goal of $500 and raising $920.44 to help the Greater High Point Community. That meant, it was time for Mrs. Wheat and Mrs. Boger to face the music, or in this case, kiss the pig. On Friday December 10th, Twinkie the pig joined students and staff for the big moment. Three sessions were held outside for Mrs. Wheat and Mrs. Boger to give Twinkie a smooch. Not to worry, no pigs were harmed in this event! Twinkie enjoyed carrots and the adoration of her cheering fans, the students. The students had a blast and were extremely proud of their hard work.
“We are excited that our Jaguar students accepted the challenged and raised over their goal!” said Mrs. Boger, Assistant Principal at Johnson Street Global Studies.
“So thankful to Mrs. Wheat and Mrs. Boger for kissing a pig and to the students at Johnson Street for giving to the United Way and helping to lift our community!.” said Joe Barnes, Vice President of Resource Development at United Way of Greater High Point.
There is still time to join the students from Johnson Street and donate to United Way of Greater High Point. Your gift aids our 27 partner agencies as they provide resources in the areas of Health, education, and financial stability to those in the Greater High Point Community. All funds raised stay in High Point to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors. To donate or to find out more about United Way of Greater High Point, please visit our website at www.unitedwayhp.org today!
(0) comments
