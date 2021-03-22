Greensboro, NC (March 22, 2021) – The public is invited to attend United Way of Greater Greensboro’s (UWGG) End Poverty: The Lunch and Learn Series on April 8, 12- 1 p.m., which will focus on overcoming the impacts of student debt. The free Zoom event, hosted by UWGG’s Young Leaders affinity group, will feature speaker Demarcus Andrews. Demarcus, NC Policy and Outreach Associate at the NC Center for Responsible Lending, will answer the question, “how is the student debt crisis crippling The American Dream?”
Understanding the link between the student debt crisis and its impact on local individuals and families, UWGG recently signed onto a Public Statement of support for the Center for Responsible Lending and the NC Coalition for Responsible Lending’s Student Debt Campaign. The campaign seeks to raise awareness about the student debt crisis and petition the federal government to forgive student loan debt.
“The student debt crisis isn’t just an individual financial issue, it’s also an issue of equity. Young Leaders looks forward to bring attention to this important topic as we learn together,” said Lauren Forbis, Marketing and Communications Manager at UWGG.
Learn more about the event speaker: Demarcus Andrews is the NC Policy and Outreach Associate for the Center for Responsible Lending. In this role, he focuses on predatory debt practices and student loan debt. Prior to joining CRL, Demarcus served as the Policy Advocate at Toxic Free NC, a non-profit organization that seeks to advance environmental health and justice in NC. While there, he built and ran coalitions for Toxic Free and engaged members of the General Assembly. Throughout his professional career, Demarcus has cultivated his skills in organizing, social media campaigns, and relationship building. Demarcus graduated with a B.A degree in Political Science from Gardner-Webb University. He also received a Master’s in Public Policy from the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University.
End Poverty: The Lunch and Learn Series is made possible by generous sponsorship from VF Corporation. To register and complete a quick pre-event survey, visit www.unitedwaygso.org/debt.
##
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.