Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) and UNCG’s Gerontology Program are excited to unveil the Creative Aging Gallery Hallway on March 8th from 4:00-6:00 pm at 524 Highland Ave (UNCG Ferguson Building) in Greensboro, NC. The gallery hallway will be a rotating exhibit, featuring art by mature artists or art that features themes related to aging. This event is free and open to everyone.
The Creative Aging Gallery Hallway was organized by Dr. Elise Eifert, Gerontology Graduate Coordinator, and curated by Lia Miller, Executive Director of CAN-NC. Lia selected 82-year-old Jean Musòn to be the first artist to display her work. Jean began painting at an early age in her hometown of Kingston, Jamaica. She moved to Greensboro in the 1990’s after visiting her son who was a student at NC A&T University at the time. Jean liked the area and what it offered artistically. She now has a studio on the CAN-NC campus where she continues her artistic endeavors. “I’m happy that, at my age, I’m able to have a community of like-minded folks who are expressing our creativity in many different ways,” she said.
Creative arts give older adults a platform to share their voice and pass their legacy to the next generation. The arts play a vital role in helping them stay engaged in their communities socially, civically, and psychologically. For elders with cognitive disabilities, the arts provide an essential link for communication and emotional expression, helping them better connect with their care partners and the broader community. According to Dr. Gene D. Cohen, participation in activities that foster creative engagement in a social environment has positive psychological, physical, and emotional health benefits for older adults.
Creative Aging Network-NC’s (https://can-nc.org/) mission is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The Creative Aging Network-NC campus, located in Greensboro NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration, and education.
The Gerontology Program at UNCG (https://hhs.uncg.edu/gerontology) is a nationally recognized academic program that prepares individuals to understand the aging process and issues related to an aging society. Graduates are prepared to apply research and theory to address the needs of older adults and equipped to be leaders in the aging services and beyond.
For more information about creative arts or the Creative Aging Gallery Hallway, visit CAN-NC’s website at https://can-nc.org/ or call 336-303-9963.
