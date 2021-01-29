Greensboro, NC (January 29, 2021) – The public is invited to attend United Way of Greater Greensboro’s 11th Annual Handbags to End Poverty hosted by Women United on February 3, 2021 from 7 to 8 p.m. Anyone who purchases a raffle ticket at unitedwaygso.org/handbags will receive free entry to the virtual event.
Attendees will have the opportunity to win one of five impressive raffle packages including festive long weekend getaways, fine jewelry, and a luxurious pampering package.
During the event, attendees can also bid on silent and live auction handbags in a wide variety of styles and prices. In addition to the main event, attendees will be able to attend a pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. with Valentine’s Day-themed cocktail and appetizer demonstrations thanks to 1618.
All event proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater Greensboro's efforts to end local poverty.
Event sponsors include:
- Sharing the Love Sponsor: Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- Gold Sponsors: Peggy Glaser and Susan Wiseman
- Silver Sponsors: Cone Health, Cindi Hewitt/Leigh Seager, ITG Brands, Koury Corporation, Lincoln Financial Group, Melanie Neal, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Restoration MedSpa/Marisa Faircloth, and Zuraw Financial Advisors/Ann Zuraw
- Bronze Sponsors: Bank of America, Vanessa Carroll, Vicki McCain, Emilie Samet/Leslye Tuck, and Claire Sullivan
- Supporter Sponsors: Alyce Barrett, Marianne Bennett/Patty McIvor, Paige DuBose, Susie Fenger, Leigh Jones/Leslie Sardzinski, Nadine Malpass, Dr. Mike and Emily Mango, Liz Mills, Lovelle Overbey, SAPHire Solutions/Ivan Godette, Laura Schulman, Joy Shavitz, Kim Smir/Amy Kreimer/Donna Lee, and Jennifer Strasser.
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
