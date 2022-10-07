Greensboro city council voted Monday night on a revised city ordinance that District 1’s Sharon Hightower said could criminalize homelessness. Hightower and the other three Black council members voted against it, but the other five council members, all of whom are white, successfully voted to pass it.
Afterward, Hightower told YES! Weekly she wasn’t surprised the vote was divided along racial lines. “You’ve got to remember that most of the folks who are homeless look like me.”
Sec. 16-10. Putting objects or substances on street or other public place or space, was the first revised ordinance and the only one of the three voted against by all four Black council members: District 1’s Hightower, District 2’s Goldie Wells, Representative At-Large Hugh Holston, and Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson.
The most controversial revision was the addition of this opening sentence:
It shall be unlawful to throw, drop or deposit, or cause to be thrown, dropped or deposited on any street, avenue, alley, highway, footway, sidewalk, park, or other public place or space in the City, any object, substance, or waste (including but not limited to, refuse, garbage, ashes, rubbish, building rubbish, dead animals, putrescible matter, paper, drinking cups, broken glass, tacks, brush, grass, weeds, and anything injurious to health).
The original shorter sentence had read “It shall be unlawful to put any object or substance on a street which is likely to cause injury to a person, animal, or vehicle.” The reference to injury was also removed from the ordinance’s title, which changed from “Putting injurious object or substances on street” to “Putting objects or substances on street or other public place or space”
At the September 1 council work session, Mayor Nancy Vaughan explained why she wanted to remove the references to injury by stating that leaving that word in the ordinance would allow those receiving citations to argue, “a blanket is not injurious.”
A dozen speakers against the revision expressed concern that the purpose of the revision was to make it easier for police to remove a houseless person’s blanket, backpack, bags, or other belongings from Center City Park. Del Stone of the Working Class & Homeless Organizing Alliance stated that the reference to ashes meant that the ordinance effectively criminalized smoking.
Hightower expressed concern about the removal of possessions and the penalties. “It’s about the criminalization of when people leave their stuff. For them, their stuff is their home. It’s just like when we go home to our stuff.”
Johnson said she didn’t like the way council “jumped through hoops” to pass the ordinance. Wells agreed. Holston called this and the other ordinances “hard to enforce,” and said they address “symptoms rather than causes.”
Representative At-Large Marikay Abuzuaiter expressed outrage that anyone could object to an ordinance prohibiting “injurious objects” and “people throwing things at people.” Gesticulating theatrically, she called the new versions of the ordinances a “mild revision” of regulations that had been in the city code “for years.”
Abuzuaiter seemed unaware that the word “injurious” had been removed at Vaughan’s request, or that the ordinances said nothing about objects being thrown at people, an action already a misdemeanor assault. As for her claim that these were only mild revisions, the mayor and two assistant city managers stated at the September 1 work session that the original ordinances were difficult to enforce and that the revisions would give police and city employees’ broader latitude. For instance, the original version of Sec. 16-10 only applied “objects in the street,” and not to city parks.
The second revised ordinance, Sec. 18-14. Blocking and impeding street and sidewalk access decrees that sidewalks, public passageways, and entrances to buildings must have 36 inches of clear access and that objects impeding that access can be removed by police. It is also enforced with a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $50.
Hightower, Holston, and Wells voted against this ordinance, but Johnson joined Vaughan, District 3’s Zack Matheny, District 4’s Nancy Hoffman, District 5’s Tammi Thurm, and At-Large representative Abuzuaiter in voting for it.
The third revised ordinance, Sec. 18-50, unlawful noise-producing activities, added a prohibition against amplified sound in public spaces that could be heard from more than 30 feet away. After Hightower added a friendly amendment stating that “permitted protests and rallies” were exempt, it passed unanimously. The “permitted” may be significant n the future. Most of the marches through downtown Greensboro protesting the killings of unarmed people of color by police officers had not received permits. The most recent such march wound through the Entertainment District at 7 p.m. on a busy Friday.
Before council voted on the ordinance, Johnson moved to table it, saying she wasn’t necessarily against it, but that council needed to fine-tune it to make sure it didn’t have unintended consequences. Even as Hightower seconded Johnson’s motion to table, Vaughan expressed disagreement with Johnson’s position, calling the controversy “a public safety issue” that “is only getting worse.”
So did Abuzuaiter and Hoffman, generally the most conservative of the council’s Democrats (new member Zack Matheny, very much a proponent of the ordinances, is a Republican). But Thurm, whom some Greensboro conservatives have described as “far left,” was also a firm supporter.
The vote on tabling was split along the same lines as the ordinance vote.
After a two-hour break into the four-and-a-half-hour meeting, 12 public speakers, ranging from activists to ministers, expressed opposition to the revised ordinances. Before that break, eight speakers responded to a statement Matheny made at the September 1 work session, in which he alleged those who feed the houseless and hungry in Center City park “need educating” about the “significant trash” they leave behind and suggested the city should require some kind of permit or certification for those volunteers. Over the last month, Matheny has repeatedly refused to answer YES! Weekly’s questions about what evidence he has for this claim.
The eight members of the public who spoke in response to Matheny’s comment included two activists, four volunteers who feed the houseless and hungry in downtown Greensboro, and two members of the homeless community. The volunteers all described carefully cleaning up after themselves.
Later in the meeting, Abuzuaiter stated that none of the revised ordinances said anything about feeding people downtown. None of the speakers claimed it had but were speaking about Matheny’s allegations.
Towards the end of the public comment section of Monday’s meeting, Thurm reacted in anger to comments some speakers made about Matheny.
“Quite frankly, I can’t sit here anymore to him being demonized. I can’t sit here and hear the entire public ripping apart one of my peers, because I think that he has come to this council in good faith, and he is working with us to move this city forward.”
Despite Thurm’s reference to the “entire public,” only four of the eight people speaking in response to Matheny’s claim mentioned his name, as did four of the 12 speaking against the ordinances.
The anti-Matheny comment included activist Nate Hayes calling Matheny a fascist and a criminal, and Luis Medina of WHOA: Working Class & Houseless Organizing Alliance, saying to him “If you’re trying to clean up the city, I suggest you leave the city and take Nancy Vaughan.” Earl Zayack, whose efforts feeding hungry people in Center City Park have been profiled in YES! Weekly, called Matheny’s claim that volunteers were leaving trash behind a lie, and accused Matheny of only caring about “his rich donors.”
Others who criticized Matheny did so with less emotive rhetoric, and the majority did not name him at all. Activist Hester Petty stated that Matheny should recuse himself from voting on the ordinances, as he is paid by the city in his position as director of the lobbyist organization Downtown Greensboro Inc. WHOA’s Del Stone called the city council “fascist,” but did not single out Matheny. George Achini, a homeless 64-year-old guitarist and military veteran who often plays in Center City park, criticized the suggestion that those who feed people like him needed to be regulated, and said, “We are the trash you left behind.”
The public speaker who received the most condemnation from Council was activist Paulette Montgomery, who stated “Mr. Matheny, I don’t understand why you can’t afford our unhoused the same consideration that this community gave to you when you have a fundraiser for help with your wife’s insurance bills from her cancer, God rest her soul.”
Thurm, Abuzuaiter, Wells, and Johnson condemned Montgomery’s statement as personally attacking Matheny by mentioning his late wife.
Throughout the five-hour meeting, the audience in the council chamber loudly applauded each speaker. Several grumbled when council members were speaking, and two were ejected for shouting back.
Near the end of the meeting, Vaughan stated:
“I have one question for the city attorney. If you would look into this. I don’t know if there was an ordinance or something that was passed that when somebody is removed from a meeting, that they can’t attend a certain number of meetings after that. Will you check to see if that was ever passed? If it wasn’t, I think that’s something we need to look at, whether it’s 30, 60, or 90 days after the removal.”
Near the end of the meeting, Matheny responded to critics.
“This has been an interesting night. I got sworn in on August
15, and somehow I became the poster child for writing these ordinances.”
Earlier, Rebecca Deal, who has been feeding people in the park on Sundays at 6 p.m. since 2020, said, “If this was your brother, sister, mother, or father, would you make the same decision?”
“The answer is yes,” said Matheny. “I do come down every day, and I see the same people every day, living unsheltered. If we as a community think that’s okay, we are failing. When I hear folks say ‘I have fed the same person for ten years.’ I had a young man tell me today, I have fed the same person for 20 years.”
He described the controversy as “one person’s right if they’re unsheltered versus another person who just happens to be there.”
“Whose rights weigh out more? Everybody should be equal. Deserving fair treatment in respect, doesn’t that mean everybody? Is it just the unsheltered population that deserves fair treatment and respect?”
He concluded with a request to City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba regarding the former Regency Inn and Suites at 2701 N. O.Henry Blvd.
Last November, the Interactive Resource Center and Greensboro Urban Ministry joined with the nonprofit Partnership Homes to convert the empty building into a temporary shelter for the homeless population.
“That building has been sitting empty since April,” said Matheny. “I request you come back to us at our next meeting in two weeks with a plan to get the Regency hotel up and going and get people off the streets and into that hotel.”
He was not dissuaded when Jaiyeoba said the city does not own the property.
“We basically gave money to partnership homes,” responded Matheny. “Are they defaulting on their loans? I’m not going to support buying any more housing when we’ve got the hotel that is sitting empty.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.