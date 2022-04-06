PTI Run on the Runway Presented by the Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical raises $130,000+ for Hunger Charities
Piedmont Triad, NC – The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority’s Run on the Runway, which was held on Saturday, March 26th, has raised more than $130,000 for the Piedmont Triad’s hunger charities.
More than 1300 runners turned out to support the event, which included a 5K run, a 10K run, a mile run/walk, a 5K Walk to Win Against Hunger, and a kids’ dash. More than 60 sponsors donated cash and in-kind services to help make the event a success.
Proceeds from the 12th annual PTI 5K/10k Run on the Runway will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Greensboro Urban Ministry, and Open Door Ministries of High Point. These organizations provide food assistance to Triad residents.
The Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical were the presenting sponsors for the event. The Airport Authority Employees were Diamond Sponsors, and High Point University, Honda Aircraft Company, HAECO Americas, NAI Piedmont Triad, Blue Ridge Companies, and Ziehl-Abegg were all Platinum sponsors.
Media Partners were WGHP Fox 8, Rock 92, and WKZL.
