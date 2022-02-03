Piedmont Triad, N.C. – Piedmont Triad International Airport will offer TSA PreCheck® enrollment sessions on-site from March 7 through 11, providing a convenient opportunity for air travelers to take part in the popular program.
The sessions will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The airport is located at 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway in Greensboro. The screenings will be held on the arrival level American side in the Winston Salem Room.
TSA PreCheck® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a faster and easier airport screening experience. For TSA PreCheck® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, light outerwear or belts, or to take out 3-1-1 liquids or laptops from carry-on bags.
During the March 7 - 11 sessions at PTI, applicants will be able to complete the TSA PreCheck® screening process, including the required in-person background check and fingerprinting.
Anyone who wants to complete the TSA PreCheck® process at one of the PTI sessions must first make an appointment and fill out an online pre-enrollment application at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck. The pre-enrollment process is easy and requires only three steps to complete.
Travelers who attend a TSA PreCheck® enrollment session in March at PTI should bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. Applicants can check what documents to bring at https://universalenroll.dhs.gov/workflows?servicecode=11115V&service=required-docs.
Appointments for the March 7 - 11 TSA PreCheck® sessions can be made online at www.IdentoGO.com/tsa-precheck. A TSA PreCheck® membership costs $85 and is good for five years.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the third busiest airport in North Carolina, and the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
###
If you would like more information, please contact Shannon Allen at 336-665-5602, or AllenS@gsoair.org.
