Protesters garner local, international support

More than 6,000 miles away, a man in Gaza live streams a view of Wendover Avenue, where hundreds of protestors are crying out for the freedom of his people.
Sponsored by Muslims for a Better North Carolina and supported by Pro-Palestine allies from across the Triad, Friday marked the second week of protests calling for an end to the violence against innocent civilians in Gaza and for the liberation of occupied Palestine.
“You cannot be neutral when it comes to the occupation of Palestine. You cannot be a mute spectator while the occupiers are dropping bombs on Gaza. By doing so, you’ve chosen the side of the oppressor,” said Badi Ali, organizer of the protest.
Chants of “Existence is resistance,” “1,2,3,4 occupation no more,” and “Free Gaza” are a few of the slogans chanted by protesters while they waved the Palestinian flag and held up signs that carried similar messages. Onlookers passing by the protest in their cars largely cheered on as they honked their horns and raised either their fists or peace signs into the air.
Around the world, Pro-Palestine protests have recently erupted after the Israeli government forcefully evicted Palestinians from their homes who were living in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem. The situation in Jerusalem escalated after the Israeli military raided the Al-Aqsa mosque during the final days of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. This was followed by an exchange of rocket fire from Gaza into Israel and bombings from Israel onto the region of Gaza.
Pro-Palestine groups argue that the Israeli attack on Gaza was disproportionate as it resulted in the deaths of approximately 248 civilians, including 66 children and 39 women. In comparison, the death toll in Israel was 12. In total, roughly 1,900 Gazans were wounded, and over 72,000 were displaced from their homes. Ultimately, the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and the firing of rockets into Israel came to an end after 11 days of violence when a ceasefire was negotiated between the two factions.
At the rally, Pro-Palestine groups expressed relief that a ceasefire had been reached but also noted that Israel continues to violate international law and the human rights of Palestinians even during times of so-called peace. They emphasized that the root cause of this 73 year-long conflict is the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinians and its continued annexation of their land. A protester at the rally stated, “Both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to defend themselves, but this region will be locked in a perpetual cycle of violence as long as we refuse to address that the illegal occupation and lack of equality for Palestinians is the fundamental cause for this decades-long conflict.”
