Protest leader to white militia: ‘Don’t tell me you’re on my side’

“No one is shooting protesters or wants to shoot protesters,” wrote Stokes County Militia member Jason Passmore to me in a Saturday night Facebook message.
Passmore and two associates have received criticism in the press and social media for appearing in downtown Greensboro in paramilitary attire with openly displayed semi-automatic weapons during the first three nights of protests.
A 2019 “Hatewatch” report by the Southern Poverty Law Center called the Stokes County Militia “a paramilitary antigovernment group” and described its executive officer Brandal Thomas Payne as a member of “neo-Confederate propaganda group Identity Dixie (ID)” that was “instrumental in organizing the deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.”
A June 2018 Indy Week article by Jordan Green described Passmore as a former Iraqi contractor who has uttered anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric at political gatherings. The article also describes what Green called Passmore’s “fluid stance on white nationalism” and alleged that he had conducted firearms training with white supremacists.
“Fuck the media,” wrote Passmore in his message to me. It was unclear if this was a response to unfavorable coverage.
On May 30, the first day of protests in downtown Greensboro, Passmore posted on his Facebook that he was “at GPD headquarters, on the tracks when the gas was used and in front of Natty Greene’s.” He also stated that he and his associates were armed with concealed pistols.
Later, as looting broke out on Elm Street’s South Side, Passmore posted, “the killing is about to start.”
In his message to me, Passmore acknowledged that post but gave the following statement.
“If people keep Looting and burning down our city the government is going to bring in the national guard then there going to shoot me, you and anyone else.. just like they are shooting people in Kentucky.”
He wrote that the claim “that I threatened to kill protesters is complete bull shit.”
He also wrote the following passages:
“Was I downtown with a Gun yes. would I have defended my self and others and private property yes. Would I shoot some kids or adults because there mad the Police have killed them or there friends fuck No... I’ve had friends Killed ... I know plenty of friends that have been abused or beat or killed by Federal Police or local police... We The People are At War with a Evil tyrannical government. And it will not end peacefully. The days of Marching peacefully like MLK are gone... but destroying private property of private people can Not continue. the regular people and business owners will demand actions and government Never ever ever has a good reaction to”
He claimed that he and his compatriots were there to defend protesters.
“Me and 6 white guys I was with was in a position to move between Police and protesters if it come to some Kent State shit. (Kent state the NG and police Murdered Anti-war protesters at a college during the Vietnam war) Me and my friends Will Not allow today, tomorrow ever... we are patriots are we Should All be in the streets.”
But he also expressed disapproval of protester behavior.
“I have to say screaming and yelling and talking shit to the Officers in front of GPD HQ was not only disrespectful but unbecoming of the protest and only set to enrage officers when they deal With those individuals again... those officers didn’t kill mr Floyd and I’m sure like most officers agreed that the guy was wrong ... I don’t understand what any of those officers in Greensboro did to anyone other then stand for 1 hour being insulted and harassed ... but there public servants. And volunteered to stand there or they where ordered... Why Did GPD command choose 7-8 white officers to stand in front of a angry mob of protesters... Kinda looks like GPD help throw gas on a fire that damn sure didn’t need anymore fuel.”
I asked him if he had a response to Green reporting that a Eugene Street motorcycle shop owner, whose establishment Passmore claimed to have “defended,” told Green that he did not ask for protection, was alarmed by the arrival of the armed men, and called the police.
“Me and The shop owner spoke,” Passmore replied. “[T}he police did not order us to leave and we had no request to leave On Sunday night. he did call the police and we spoke with them. We was asked to leave when we returned the following day and our assistance was not welcome...we left. That being said we where Outside of the Protest Zone and we where on a public sidewalk... we committed No crime and only came for the common good.”
Shortly after I received Passmore’s final message, I got a call from Anthony, the organizer of the peaceful 10-hour protest that shut down parts of I-40 on May 29, and one of the organizers of the march on Wendover this past Saturday. As Anthony had denounced Passmore in my earlier interview with him, I told him about Passmore’s claim to have been there to protect protesters.
Enraged, Anthony wanted to make a statement and insisted that it be attributed to him, rather than to just a black man who’d protested on Saturday.
“We do not need a white militia to protect us,” Anthony said. “If they want to show us what side they’re on, let them leave their damn guns at home and come say a prayer for us when we’re out marching. If they’re really for peace, it’s time to show it. We don’t need them with guns protecting the local business owners who don’t even want them the fuck there. We don’t need them intimidating our neighborhoods riding around with semi-automatics. We got the police to do that. They’re already out there intimidating us with their guns. We gotta work on that, too.”
Where Passmore had referenced Kent State, Anthony referenced the Greensboro Massacre.
“This ain’t 1979; this is ain’t the Morningside Massacre. My father was there when that shit happened. I grew up hearing his stories of KKK riding around, jammed into the back of their trucks with guns. Them times is over. We, the people, stand together. If some white militia thinks that, for one second, we’re going to let them come at us with their hate and propaganda—it won’t work. Now is the time to re-educate the people. Now is the time to break the wheel. Now is the time to show what we can do when unity comes together.”
Anthony said that Passmore should “enjoy this shit while you can because a change is starting that can’t be reversed.”
He denounced Passmore’s claim to be on his side.
“Don’t tell me you’re on my side. If you are on my side, you’d be out there on the front line making sure we’re good—not with damn guns, but by delivering some water, some chips, some pizzas, some hand sanitizers. That’s what we need.”
Anthony concluded by referring to the mother of the man fatally hogtied by the Greensboro police in 2018. “[If they are] really on our side, they need to be donating money to Marcus Smith’s mama.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.