Property Manager relents after seniors describe being ‘trapped’ in hazardous conditions

“I do not have as long to live as many of you in this room do,” said Lisa Evans at the April 5 meeting of the Greensboro City Council.
Evans, who suffers from lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and severe asthma, is one of 12 senior residents of New Garden Manor Apartments at 2216 & 2218 New Garden Road who were recently notified of a 214% rent increase.
She and several others described being “trapped” in their units by dangerous construction conditions until a city official intervened a month ago. City officials have confirmed that incident, detailed later in this article.
New Garden Manor at 2216 & 2218 New Garden Road is owned by Greensboro attorneys Brad and James Swisher. Residents say their dispute is not with the Swishers, but with Brown Investments, the company that began managing the property this year.
On February 21, Brown Investments notified residents, via letter, that rent, which had been $575 a month and included water, was now $1,230/month, plus water. The letter also stated they must either re-apply and re-qualify, or move out in 90 days.
“Think about your aunts and uncles and grandparents, because you are looking at the new faces of homelessness in Greensboro,” Evans told council. “Because there are no senior livings, no affordable rents. With all the companies coming in there, is just nothing out there for us.”
Evans was one of three residents from the complex who came to Council to ask for help.
“I just beg of y’all to pass some laws that other states have, where they will not allow for more than five percent increase at a time when you sign a lease. Because if you don’t, we are looking at tent cities in Greensboro.”
Evans said New Garden Manor residents have neither the time nor money to move.
“Finding a place is almost impossible. There are waiting lists, exorbitant prices, and not even Section 8 housing is available. We have had five apartment complexes in six months have the same problem that we are having today.”
Before Evans spoke, fellow resident Kathy Daily read a letter the three sent to Council on March 30. It described residents with “disabilities, mobility limitations and serious health challenges” and alleged recent construction created hazards. According to Daily and the others, the city's incentives for developers are exacerbating the problem by squeezing out affordable housing.
“The city regularly gives out money for developments like the Megasite that not only brings in industry but also employees that earn more than seniors on fixed incomes.”
Resident Judy Byers described talking to the foreman of the construction crew that, she and the others alleged, temporarily trapped them in their apartments. “He said that, when he took that bid, he was promised all of those apartments would be empty.”
She also described the rent increase as a de facto eviction.
“When the letter came to me and others, it felt like this was their way of saying move on, we’re going to update this and we’re going to get a different crowd of people in.”
Byers is 70 and Daily is 63. Evans is 57, but the most disabled of the three, having been struck by a tractor-trailer in 1991. In later correspondence with YES! Weekly, the women described themselves as the “young people” of the complex, which has residents as old as 90.
Following the comments, Mayor Nancy Vaughan asked City Attorney Chuck Watts about rent control. “State law in North Carolina simply doesn’t allow its cities to put caps on rent,” Watts replied.
“We are not the only people experiencing this,” said Mayor pro tem Yvonne Johnson, calling the rent increase "too high." “It’s going to spread all over North Carolina.”
At-Large representative Hugh Holston agreed.
“Miss Evans made the point about tent cities. They are citizens of Greensboro and we should do all we can. From $575 to $1230 plus water is really, really impactful.”
District 1’s Sharon Hightower supported Evan’s claim that five previous apartment complexes faced similar issues in the last six months. “Goldie has a couple in her district,” Hightower said, referring to District 2’s Goldie Wells.
New Garden Manor Apartments is in District 3, represented by mayoral candidate Justin Outling.
Outling, who remained silent during the exchange, later said he had been in conversations with Greensboro Housing Coalition about the issue, and that “the City should be more proactive, and not just responding to bad press.
“There are tons of folks this happens to who don’t get the benefit of press coverage. There has to be policy and system-level changes.”
Via text on April 13, Outling expressed frustration that Vaughan had known about this issue for a month, and it had not been an agenda item at a work session. “That tomorrow’s work session has been canceled speaks volumes.”
Correspondence obtained by YES! Weekly supports allegations made by the three women. The construction incident was confirmed by Troy Powell, Greensboro’s City Improvement Division Manager, and by Greensboro Housing Coalition executive director Josie Williams.
A letter addressed to residents of New Garden Manor apartments, dated March 7, states:
The ownership of New Garden Manor has not changed. Brown Investment Properties, Inc. was hired to provide day-to-day management services, perform upgrades to the property, and establish rent at current market rates. The proposal for rent rate and additional time is not accepted. We are going forward with the plans outlined in our letter to each resident dated February 21.
Very truly yours,
Peter Placentino,
Senior Vice President
A March 11 email from Evans to Brown Investment asset manager Paula Terrell detailed hazardous conditions caused by that month’s renovation, including demolished handicapped ramps and floors. It also described sealant fumes and demolition dust seeping into apartments through cracks around the doors. “I have life-threatening asthma and a damaged lung,” wrote Evans. “These chemical odors will harm me.”
The message described residents as being "imprisoned by the dangerous areas surrounding them" and concluded by asking that the construction be delayed until after they moved out.
On March 14, Terrell replied, “I’ve been advised that renovations will continue as scheduled.”
Evans and Daily forwarded this email correspondence to Powell. On April 11, Powell confirmed that, on the morning of March 15, he halted the construction and negotiated temporary housing for the residents until construction was completed three days later.
“The work wasn’t stopped until the following morning when myself and the Fire Marshal’s Office met on-site with the property management company and the general contractor and stopped the work that would have led to entrapping senior residents by freshly poured concrete,” said Powell.
On April 12, Williams said she and Vaughan had been working on this issue “behind the scenes”, and that Williams told Neighborhood Development Director Michelle Kennedy about the construction hazards in early March. “Michelle said we needed to get Code out there. I had Troy Powell meet with the residents so he could hear their concerns. He was so alarmed that he asked me the address and went over there that evening, and then went back the next morning with the Fire Department.”
Williams also stated that, on one visit during the March construction, she saw Evans fall. Williams described the construction workers as “just standing there watching” until she emerged from her vehicle, at which point, crew members joined her in helping Evans, who confirmed the incident, to her feet.
When contacted for comment, Placentino responded that “this issue has been reported by other news media” and “I have no additional comments.”
However, on the afternoon of April 11, 2022, Brown Investments hand-delivered the following letter, signed by Placentino, to residents:
Many have expressed concern regarding availability of housing in and around the Greensboro area. In consideration of this, we have elected to postpone the rental increase at the New Garden Manor until October 1. Your rent will remain the same through September 2022.
We sincerely hope you continue to live at New Garden Manor.
Vaughan said she met with Placentino and other executives of Brown Investment shortly before the letter was delivered to residents.
Daily said she was glad Brown Investment was allowing her friends and neighbors to remain for six months at their current rent but said this concession came too late for some.
“Some have committed to moving and settling for less than optimum housing from feeling the pressures of the original deadline. I’m one of them. I moved a week ago. Judy and [her husband] Wayne made an irreversible commitment yesterday morning, before receipt of Brown’s letter.”
