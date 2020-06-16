Promoting unity while demanding change through public art

Cover photo by Andrew Harrison Brown
Since the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd by those who pledge to protect and serve, the United States has faced its proverbial day of reckoning coupled with complete racial upheaval in the midst of the nation’s biggest unprecedented health crisis. Almost every day, and every weekend since May 29, thousands of protesters in the Triad have taken the streets—rain or shine—marching and attending rallies demanding that local officials acknowledge the reality of police brutality and enact meaningful change. Those at the forefront of the movement are local artists and activists, who have created a sense of unity amid the chaos through collaboration.
The “Black Lives Matter” street mural in Washington D.C., installed the morning of June 5, quickly attracted attention across the nation, prompting other cities to re-interpret the mural through the eyes of local artists. Charlotte, Raleigh, and now, Winston-Salem are North Carolina that have adopted a street mural with a message.
Community leader Rasheeda Shankle and Joshua Mack, an elder at Dellabrook Presbyterian, organized the Winston-Salem Community Mural Project after they helped organize the first protest in Winston-Salem on May 31. Shankle and Mack had support for this project from the City of Winston-Salem, Minister’s Conference of Winston-Salem, the Winston-Salem Arts Council, Artists Thr!ve, Triad Cultural Arts, and Honorable Youth Inc.
“It was pretty much like putting a little stamp on the marches and the protesting, making a big statement on top of that,” Shankle said. “Now, we have to put this into action. We’ve marched, painted and this is cool, it makes a statement, but now it is time to keep it going.”
She said this project was put together and executed in five days, and on Saturday, June 13, 16 artists predominately made up of African-Americans gathered to paint in the letters of “End Racism Now #BLM” on North Main Street in downtown Winston-Salem across from City Hall.
“Through the ages, black artists just haven’t really gotten a platform before—this, I think, is a great way to elevate their presence,” said Cheryl Harry, founder-director of Triad Cultural Arts, on the importance of giving African-American artists an opportunity to express themselves freely. “The voice has really been missing, in everything.”
“For a rebirth, and for us to see the beauty and light of the situation, and how we can create something new and beautiful out of art,” said Mack, when asked what the motivating factor was for starting this project.
Shankle said she was inspired by Charlotte’s “Black Lives Matter” street mural and felt like she had to bring the project to the City of Arts and Innovation. As the executive director of Honorable Youth, Inc., Shankle anticipates the needs of communities, and “with all the violence and stuff going on, this is something that we needed.”
“Winston can be a little divided, and to see everyone come together for this purpose, it is so heart-filling—it’s beautiful to see everyone come together as one,” she said. “Just to think, if we could come together for just stuff like this for a bigger purpose, just imagine what we could do—we could literally change the world as long as we continue to work together, not against each other.”
The Winston-Salem Arts Council’s vice president of fundraising, Aliza Diggs-Bailey, said the council wanted to sponsor the event because “we felt like it was important to have freedom of expression, which is what the arts represent.”
“We are just happy to provide some type of assistance for artists because, with COVID-19, many of them lost their opportunities to work,” she said. “This is a win-win because it allows them freedom of expression of how they feel about ending racism as well as the Tremaine Foundation was instrumental in helping pay the artists. They came out thinking they were just going to be doing it as volunteers, but the foundation came through and is providing funding for them.”
Diggs-Bailey commends the community artists for expressing themselves and the millennial organizers for taking charge and making the street mural happen.
“A lot of our forefathers and those who risked their lives for Civil Rights have passed away or are passing away, so having the millennials and artists express how they feel and lead the charge, I think is phenomenal,” Diggs-Bailey said. “I am the mother of a young, black male who is about to be 22, and it comes close to home when you think about young, black lives being taken in many instances, for no reason. It’s personal for me, for my children, because they are the future leaders for us.”
While artists worked on their murals, ministers, community activists, and even Mayor Allen Joines and Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams spoke to the crowd in front of City Hall about police brutality, racism, and art as a form of protest.
“For us, it is about galvanizing the people of influence together and staging an open discussion and brainstorming on what we want to see change,” said Pastor Tembila Covington, president of the Minister’s Conference, when asked what motivated the Minister’s Conference to be involved in this community mural project. Criminal justice reform, voting rights, equitable education, minimizing health disparities in black and brown communities, and many other causes that Covington said the Minister’s Conference hopes to have a voice in and “not to just share what we have on our hearts, but to be a part of a system change where we can actually call to our local, state, and national government to let them know what our demands are, not just locally, but statewide and nationally.”
Triad Cultural Arts bring people together to celebrate diversity by providing culturally-immersive activities such as festivals, classes, and tours for people “to learn there is so much value in our diversity, and really begin to end racism.”
“For us, it is more of looking back to make things better for the present,” Harry said. “Our mantra, of course, is the spirit of Sankofa, and we hope that we will be able to utilize the arts to really bring an initiation for different cultures, for diversity, to help people get together.”
One of the festivals that the Triad Cultural Arts organization organizes each year is a Juneteenth celebration. This year, Harry said Juneteenth would be celebrated virtually (via Facebook Live) on June 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. Harry said African cooking demonstrations, drumming, crafts, and traditions “that helped bring us this far forward.” There will also be a special tribute to Black Lives Matter and a Juke Joint Afterparty.
In addition, several speakers made calls of action to vote, complete the Census, and get more involved with the local government.
“We can’t do projects like this within the community if we don’t have money,” Shankle said.” In order for the city to get the money, we have to fill out the Census. The call to action is to dismantle white supremacy within the government, and we get leaders in there that are for the people. In order to do that, you have to vote; you have to let your voice be heard. It is amazing that we are getting able to do that and make a difference; no one in the city of Winston-Salem has been able to paint on the road, sidewalks, anything. This movement changed stipulations within the city; it’s a historical moment.”
Meet the artists
Each artist and their crew were assigned one letter in “END RACISM NOW #BLM” to paint whatever theme they wanted.
Kayyum Allah, along with artist Paris Harris painted the letter “E.”
“Black is essential since I am dealing with the letter’ E,’” said Allah, describing his concept. “Even as early as creation and inception, you have to have black. Can’t have nothing without it. It’s always going to be here, always was here. Even before the creation of the sun, it was black.”
Allah said he’d been a part of the Winston-Salem community for 72 years. When asked how the city has changed over the years in terms of racial equity, he said like most things, “somethings slow, somethings OK, just typical—not fast enough, not great enough, not enough— but it is what it is.”
Allah said self-improvement is the basis of community development, which would be a good place to start to effect real change.
Coming up, Allah said he would be showing some of his work at Happy Hill, the oldest African-American community in the city of Winston-Salem, for its Anthology Art Show featuring five local professional artists from that community showing their works.
“We are displaying our work on the corner of Alder and Market Streets, Friday starting at 11 a.m.,” he said. “Near the clocktower, it’s an outside art exhibit that’s going to be up all day.”
Andrea Revelle was assigned to paint the “N,” and admitted that what she ended up painting wasn’t her original concept.
“When I got here, absorbing all the other artists’ energy, I just painted what I felt,” she said of her Basquiat-esque masterpiece. “We have a male figure here with his fist raised high, and a female figure here—she is pregnant, but as you can see, her womb is empty. There is her unborn, still in the embryo stage, in a womb shaped like Africa.”
As a mother, Revelle said she is worried about her three Black sons’ futures.
“Every time I see anything like it, it just makes me hold on to them tight and keep them in the house,” she said. “They are so, so, so sweet but tall, and they are big. They’re my little babies, but to the world, how are they viewed? It makes me really nervous.”
Revelle said that it’s important in the current climate for African-American artists to be heard and centered, because “sometimes, words aren’t easy,” she said. “I don’t have to say anything about how it hits here, because it shows.”
Revelle is available to take commissions, check her out on Instagram (@mahoganyart28) to see more of her works.
Tyamica Mabry was assigned to paint the letter “D.” Since she loves to paint flowers and butterflies, she decided to make that the theme of her mural. However, she still wanted to send a message through her art. After doing some research on symbolism, she found that the lotus flower represented awakening and rebirth.
“That is why I chose the lotus flower, and then we have caterpillars that are transforming into butterflies,” she said. “We need to awaken and realize that racism does still exist, and then transforming is how we are going to end racism. You have to transform yourself in order to end it.”
Check out more of Mabry’s art on her Facebook and Instagram pages(@typesofher). Her website is not live yet but will be soon, www.typesofher.com. Mabry said she does custom paintings, T-shirts, murals, earrings, and she also hosts paint parties.
“The message of my brand is to try to promote internal beauty,” she said. “A lot of times, we get caught up on superficial things, and with my brand, I try to live my purpose to show other people that they can live theirs, too. Just enjoy your gifts, find it, and embrace it.”
Terry Suave is a native Winston-Salem graphic designer, filmmaker, and visual artist who was assigned to paint the “R,” and he said he started painting at 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
“I wanted to do a real portrait, but I didn’t know the time limit, so I just did a silhouette of a person and chose to show the teeth, with a gold cap on the front and a gap,” he said describing his mural. “Black Lives Matter is on the gold grill, and there is a Black man’s fist with a four-star on the back.”
Suave said it makes sense for African-American artists and artists of color to be at the forefront of this project.
“It would be different if somebody who wasn’t Black was doing it,” he said, adding that the art would lose some of its meaning and power if a white artist painted the murals. “I live this every day, and it is hard for me to even get opportunities like this.”
Even though Suave has done paintings before, he said this project was his first large mural. He said, seeing his art on the street where he lives feels surreal.
Suave runs three companies: The Corner Store, where he sells one-off, screen printed shirts; Dream Studios, which is his film company; and KIDS (Kinfolk International Design Studios), which is his graphic design company. To see more of his work, follow him on Instagram (@terrysuave), or visit his website, www.Suave-Terrysuave.com.
April Reich is a local artist who owns the business, My Creative Designs, which has been around for 18 years. Reich said she was assigned to paint the letter “A.”
“The piece that I did is bringing light to what is going on in our community, society, and world right now,” she said. “Our men and women are getting shot and killed by police officers that have no sentiment, and are just taking and killing us. Every life matters, everybody matters and we all bleed the same.”
In addition to her message of unity, she said that she included rainbow colors in her mural to include the LGBTQ+ community, especially since the mural was done the day after the four-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre.
“Everybody is equal; it doesn’t matter who you love, who you are; as I said, we all bleed the same,” she said.
Reich said this movement feels different because people are starting to see some meaningful change happening.
“Right now, it has been relevant with us artists,” she said. “We can bring awareness to a lot of things that other people don’t see. Each artist, there are 16 of us today, and every one of us has a different voice you can see in our paintings. Everything comes to light once you see it.”
But Reich said the only way things are going to change is if people vote come election day. Reich describes herself as a one-stop-shop kind of artist who does anything from designing logos to murals. To learn more about My Creative Designs, visit Reich’s Instagram (@mycreativedesignsco).
Donald Sawyer is a 58-year-old artist in Winston-Salem who was assigned the letter “C.”
“I chose the African colors because we were brought here from Africa, with one thing in mind, but when we got to America, it was not what we thought we were coming to, and wind up being enslaved,” he said describing his use of colors in his mural. “I have always had a connection with African colors because I know that is where my roots are.”
He even let his grandkids participate and make their own smaller mural while he painted the “C.”
“I never imagined I would be a part of this because I thought we were working on getting away from this, so I still see it as a growing problem,” he said. “But it just really felt good to get my grandkids and wife involved and for my grandkids to see how important art is to them as young kids.”
Also, on his mural are the words “love, peace, and soul.”
“I think about being a kid and watching Soul Train, and how Don Cornelius brought the African-American community together through dance and entertainment,” Sawyer said. “The African-American community, every Saturday at 12 noon, would be locked into Soul Train and would set the stage that Saturday. We’d all be dancing, trying to mimic what was on Soul Train, and it also encouraged us to get involved with the arts like dancing, singing, or visual art.”
Recently, Sawyer said he got his Master’s degree in fine arts, and he did his thesis on the Black Lives Matter movement, police violence, human trafficking and homelessness.
“It didn’t start with George Floyd,” he said. “We have been making a stand for this for years. Once we got some actual footage, George Floyd’s death really impacted America to see that this is greater than what they are predicting it to be.”
He said police brutality isn’t anything new either, but he thinks this time, it will be a catalyst to get more people involved to enact meaningful change.
“I never thought I’d be teaching my kids and grandkids proper car etiquette when they get pulled over by police,” he said. “Right now, kids are in fear when the police pull them over, they just automatically fear that they are going to get hurt, and it shouldn’t be that way.”
Sawyer’s work can be viewed on his Instagram page (@drsawyer2).
Ariel Carpenter is from Charlotte but just recently moved to the City of Arts and Innovation. She said this mural was her first large project as an artist. Carpenter was given the letter “I.”
“This is the wall of racism, and we are busting through it, hence the bricks coming out,” she said, describing her mural.
Carpenter said the black fist is a symbol of protesting for equal justice and Black Lives Matter, and the bricks are a symbol of the obstacles African-Americans had to overcome throughout the years.
Carpenter said Black artists should be at the front of this movement, but she also believes that “it’s important for people of other races to come together as one.”
“[This mural] is a symbolism of unity and coming together,” she said. “Every artist here is a Black artist and are expressing themselves as to what they see racism is individually. That is why this project is so good if you look at each individual letter; it is like a representation of how each person sees the obstacles in front of us.”
To check out more of Carpenter’s work, visit her Instagram (@arielsharea).
Carpenter’s assisting artist, Kurante Best, has his own company called Revamp 26, where he customizes shoes, and more of his work can be found on Instagram (@lace.lord).
Jazmine Moore is a local freelance portrait artist going by the name “Jazspire.” She was assigned the letter “S.”
“For the top part, I decided to do a black arm and the bottom part, a white arm to represent unity and us coming together as one—not just white or black,” she said, describing her art. “The whole idea is unity and oneness, so why not do all the colors of the rainbow to represent that, along with black and white? Not just saying black and white are the only races that need to come together, as one—all races need to come together as one. As well as the LGBTQ+ community.”
Moore’s assisting artist was Lauren Burch, the organizer for the Candlelight Vigil held at the Winston-Salem City Hall at the beginning of the month. Burch said she added a touch of purple to the painting, “to represent the National Black Theatre Festival, and with that, we decided to put a fist representing black power and different colors for unity because God did not make us all one color, he made a variety of us.”
Moore said that many Black artists do not always get recognition on a large platform, “and having the city doing this is major.”
“I love how we are all coming together as one, not just Black people, but whites as well. Just a few years ago, some white people didn’t even know this was going on. To see white people out here, connecting with Black people is amazing.”
Check out some of her work on Instagram, Facebook (@jazspire_), and website, www. Jazmine-moore.com. She also just released an affirmations children’s book “to help boost their confidence and self-love.” Moore said she won a grant from the Arts Council and was able to use those funds to write and publish her book.
Chloe Beatty is an engineering major and studio art minor at Wake Forest University, and she was assigned the letter “M.”
She said the point of her mural is to redefine the value of Black lives.
“The backdrop of it, which is like an ombre of colors, represents Black people and people of color, or people who identify in a way that isn’t socially accepted,” she said. “Basically, it is a barcode, and barcodes identify and give value to something. With the Black Lives Matter movement, I feel like we are devalued. We were identified as objects—we were sold, and lots of our individuality became a number. So, I want to break the bars of the barcode and liberate it into something pleasing.”
Beatty said another way to look at it is the black bars represent the disproportionate percentage of Black people incarcerated.
“Art doesn’t have to be defined as anything or conform to anything,” Beatty said. “You can speak your truth and what you see and how you want to see it in different ways, and I think it is really important. This is a different way of speaking out and fighting back.”
To check out more of Beatty’s art, visit her Instagram page (@chloeamorebeatty).
Leo Rucker is a local Winston-Salem portrait artist who has been a local artist for 25 years. Rucker said he was recruited by the Arts Council to help sketch out the letters, and he was assigned the letter “N.”
“So my particular painting here is of the letter ‘N,’ and it means now,” he explained. “Breaking down the racism that our country has experienced, and our world has experienced over the past couple of weeks, months, and generations. This is what I wanted to see now, not just a fist from the African-American community, but individuals are together breaking through and getting comfortable with the differences that we have.”
Rucker said it’s important that Black artists are the ones leading this movement because “we can’t really say it verbally, we have always used our God-given talent to be able to voice how we feel about economic issues and social issues,” he said.
“I’ve had my struggles just getting involved with the arts as an African-American artist, no matter what my skill or talent,” he said. “It took me about 20 years to really break [that barrier], especially the economic aspect of getting a part of the resources.”
To see more of Rucker’s work, visit his website, www.lruckerart1.wixsite.com/mysite, and on Instagram and Facebook.
Courtney Jones is a Winston-Salem mural artist that was assigned to the letter “O.”
“I just started freestyling, but as I went on, this, ‘I can’t breathe,’ part really spoke to me because that is a big part of the movement,” Jones described of her mural. “The fire signifies everything that we have been through as a people, the fire in her eyes to make a change.”
Jones describes her art style as abstract, with paint thrown around everywhere and a mix of colors fading into each other.
“Black people need to fight for our people, we can’t let other people do it for us,” Jones said. “It is good to show support, and honestly, I feel in the Black community we need more artists—we need more Black people to be involved in art. It isn’t taught to us growing up. A lot of us don’t have the pleasure of thinking about painting or art. People are out here trying not to get killed, and dealing without racism.”
Jones owns her own business called Wett Paint, which is an apparel customizing venture. To see more, visit her Instagram page (@wett.paint) and website.
Fredo Felix, aka Wynoserous, is a mural/graffiti artist based in Winston-Salem, and he was assigned the letter “W.”
“I decided to paint the honorable Malcolm X with the quote: ‘The young people are the ones who most quickly deal with the struggle and necessity to eliminate the evil conditions that exist,’” Felix said. “He is an inspiration to all Black lives, and I just feel like if he were here today, none of this would have unraveled to what it is now. I decided to paint him because we need to resurface his teachings and ideas he had with the new age we are in now. He is a powerful person.”
Felix said he was born and raised in Winston-Salem, and in his 32 years of living, he said there hadn’t been a huge movement going on like the one that is happening now.
“I have never seen anything like this, and it is a blessing to be a part of it and help ignite the next individual, next kid or young adult. That is what I am doing it for because I have a kid myself.”
Felix is not African-American, but he is Native American, as he has roots back to the Mayans. He said that artists of color should be at the forefront of this movement because their example and representation can help change and shape the next generation.
“People of color, like myself, can help motivate the next kid,” he said. “In school, I was bullied because I was a Hispanic kid. And to have something like this, to see somebody of color paint and deliver a message like this, is going to shed light on their futures, and mold these kids into who knows, the next president.”
To see more of Felix’s work, visit his Instagram page, @Wynoceros.
Brandon Coley and Phillip Osborne collaborated on the “#.” Coley is a Winston-Salem State University alumnus and said they brainstormed on the concept and decided on “two figures spray painting on the brick wall, and one is going to be on the other’s back helping each other create,” he said. “We are helping each other create love.”
“Anybody who comes out here, I tell them it’s hashtag unity,” Osborne said. “We are all together, working together as one.”
Osborne is local to Winston-Salem, and he describes himself as an expressionist artist.
“Art is my life, I wake up, eat, sleep and dream art,” he said. “This right here is a humbling experience.”
Coley said it is important for Black artists to have a voice in this movement because “Black people, in general, are stereotyped. And we are out here expressing our emotions and being heard. I think it is very important to express yourself, especially during this climate now, instead of bottling it in and harboring all these emotions.”
Coley said that this movement is bringing the whole country together, and he loves it. Check out more of his work on his website at www.brandoncoley.com and Instagram page, (@coleydidit).
Osborne said he also sells some of his pieces inside the store Blake Ryan at Hanes Mall, and to check out his art from his Instagram page, (@phil77777).
Jamilika Hodrick is an artist from Winston-Salem, and she was assigned the letter “B.”
“This is a mother and her son, and he does have a target on his back,” she said, describing her mural. “As a mother trying to embrace her child growing up, she doesn’t want the world to get to him, and he is always growing up with a target directly on him.”
Hodrick said her mural’s message is to “pray for change.”
“From the time that Black people are little, it is almost like we don’t have a chance, and we want to end that generational curse, and that is what my piece is speaking to,” Hodrick said. “I pray for God to fight for us, to speak for us, to lead us and do things right, and for us to not hate—even though we have every reason to. And to not give the same thing we are given. As God’s people, we ought to be the change. It starts young, and that is why this piece is important to me. You have to teach your children that no matter what is going on, you can be different, and not just a statistic.”
Even though Hodrick is a mother to a young Black daughter, she said she is not fearful of the future.
“I don’t let fear lead me; it is faith over fear for me,” she said. “I walk in the fact that the body and blood of Jesus keep me well and my family well, and it will keep my community well. But we have to understand that we have to adapt, that we don’t fear. No surrender, no retreat. Walk with authority.”
To view more of Hodrick’s art, visit her Instagram page (@jamilikalatalia).
Latisha Coleman is a local 3D artist and N.C. A&T alumnae, who was assigned to the letter “L.”
“I just wanted to go with something that would translate well in the sky,” Coleman said. “I didn’t want to go into too much detail. I am attracted to black and white mixed with color and how it bounces off one another. So, I just thought I’d combine everything, and to me, it just looks like unity—people coming together.” Coleman said having Black artists painting the mural is powerful, now more than ever, and that there is more of an emotional connection, which shows through their art. “I think it is setting an example for the youth and society as a whole, that we all can come together and have a good time.”
To see more of Coleman’s 3D art, visit her Instagram page (@tish.the.brand).
Arielle Buford is a dance teacher and local artist in Winston-Salem. She had the last letter, “M.”
“I chose this theme, for one—they are American colors, but also a lot of people have a hard time acknowledging who has been affected [by this movement] and we have to remember. This is called ‘Say Their Names,’ which is why I put all the names at the center, so everyone can see.”
Buford said the names of the African- Americans killed by police are always with her, and she wanted to honor their names by painting them in the mural.
“Their names are always in my head,” she said. “I feel like, if we could get [their names] on the pavement, then it will be like that for others, too. So that they can be more mindful of their actions—what they do, say, and being kind to others.”
Buford said Black artists being at the center of this movement, and this mural, makes her feel like she has a voice.
“We are important, and like they really care about who is spearheading this project,” she said. “Definitely having the funding to back it is amazing, and having people out here to support is even better.”
“Black Lives Matter is about Black lives; she continued. “And people say, all lives matter, but Black lives have to matter for all lives to matter. Black Lives Matter is an important reason to have Black artists come together and show unity as opposed to discord.”
Buford teaches dance at the Black-owned business, Positive Image Performing Arts for children ages 2 to 18. Check out more of her art on Instagram (@_4_in_the_am).
