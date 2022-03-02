Professor criticizes those fearing rising gas prices more than WW3

North Carolina A&T State University professor Dr. Thomas Porter thinks it’s absurd that reporters keep asking him about the economy. “People are dying, we’re at risk of World War 3, and they’re talking about gas prices.”
Porter told YES! Weekly that he’s been to Russia “at least 35 times” since 1979. “I started going as a student in the Brezhnev Era, and then for a long period went often two or three times for research and work, and actually taught over there.”
A Professor of Russian, Modern European, and Genocide Studies at the University, he has researched such topics as Russia in World War I and is the author of publications in English and Russian, including such titles as The Soviet Denial of Murdered Jews’ Identity During and After the Great Patriotic War; Nikto ne zabyt: The Politicization of Soviet War Dead; and russkii narodnyi front: politicheskie i sotsial’nye peremeny v rossii vo vremia pervoi mirovoi voiny.
In our Sunday morning phone conversation, Porter talked about how quickly things had changed since Saturday night.
“Things have really taken off. Putin put his nuclear forces on alert, and of course, the big question in American minds is how high will gas prices go. That’s ridiculous, but they keep asking that.”
There are also the talks between Russia and Ukraine that are scheduled to begin.
“Ukrainians are saying they’re going to keep fighting. Germany has really stepped up. They have provided offensive weapons to Ukraine, which is a huge sea change for what they call their historical responsibility. Rocket-propelled grenades for anti-tank and shoulder-fired Stinger missiles. But there’s even bigger news from Germany. They’re adding 100 billion Euros to their defense budget. That’s 120 billion US dollars, which would be equivalent to about 40% of our defense budget,” he said. “They’re adding two liquefied natural gas facilities to import LNG from the United States instead of relying on Germany. That’s a lot of stuff that’s just happened this morning.”
Then there is the new agreement about Russian exports to China.
“They will allegedly be sending 100 million tons of coal, but also wheat is going there, and I’m thinking they’ll probably try to sell them oil, as China wants to stop being reliant on seaborne import of raw materials, because they’ve got shit, just the Gobi Desert, and they can barely feed themselves,” Porter said. “So, they’re dependent on this import of oil and gas, which is why they’re trying to co-opt Central Asia into supplying them raw materials, which is something they’ve done very well. So, I think Russia and China are going to get ever closer.”
Porter also talked about Taiwan being on high alert, the US sending a destroyer to the Taiwan strait, and two aircraft carriers operating near there with the Seventh Fleet.
“Americans are so disengaged from what’s happening in the rest of the world and so concerned with their own economic and social ails that they don’t really understand how dangerous this is. For example, the whole damn thing about gas prices, it’s just not important. Gas is fungible, oil is fungible,” he said. “So, if Russia doesn’t export it, it’s going to hurt for a bit, but they’ll send it to China, and that means Saudi Arabia will have to send it our way. So, at the end of the day, it’s not a major concern.”
He had a few harsh words for those busy playing Washington politics.
“Republicans are blaming Biden for being weak and vacillating, and of course, Trump is saying Obama sent blankets while he sent weapons. Well, he sent defensive weapons and tried to force Zelensky into investigating Hunter Biden by holding up aid to Ukraine. The Republicans are playing both sides against the middle again, but most people don’t give a damn.”
When it was pointed out that many Republicans are either saying this never would have happened under Trump or are actually praising Putin, while some genuine leftists defend Putin’s actions by claiming he’s trying to topple a Neo-Nazi regime installed by Obama in 2014, Porter agreed.
“Right, that’s just repeating what Putin is saying. I’m sorry, but the Ukrainian people removed Viktor Yanukovych in 2014, and now this guy Zelensky has really risen to the moment. It’s like Kevin Hart became president and was good at it. Seriously, he was the star of a sitcom called Servant of the People, about a history professor who becomes president of the Ukraine after he records a viral video, and then he actually became president. In a way, it’s sort of like Trump, although, with Zelensky, it was via comedy rather than a reality show. He’s been very impressive under fire.”
But according to Porter, most Americans don’t care.
“They don’t understand that the world is interdependent, and again, are only concerned about gas prices, and don’t think about the fact that world is on the brink of disaster and people are dying and it’s gotten really ugly.”
He admitted to finding amusement in some recent occurrences. “The hacker group Anonymous taking over all Russian state TV channels and playing the Ukrainian national anthem is hilarious.” He said he was also grimly amused by audio of Russian forces telling the 13 Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island “I am a Russian warship; I suggest you lay down your arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims, or you will be bombed,” only for a Ukrainian soldier to respond “Warship, go fuck yourself.” But President Zelensky’s statement that the 13 Ukrainian defenders were then killed mutes the humor.
Much worse, said Porter, is Putin’s threat to deploy thermobaric weapons, which use oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, capable of vaporizing human bodies. Dubbed the “Father of all bombs,” these were developed by both the U.S. and the Soviet Union in the 1960s, and can now be fitted to hand-held launchers. CNN has reported that Russian forces have moved a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower that shoots thermobaric rockets near Kharkiv in the Ukraine. “So, this is really getting ugly, but the Ukrainians are fighting like hell.”
Plus, said Porter, “Russia still lacks air superiority, which is amazing, and once those shoulder Stinger missiles get there, they’ll be in big trouble. They thought the war would be over by now, so they don’t have the supply lines. In some respects, these talks on the border of Belarus and the Ukraine might just be a ploy to get supplies to their units. But even if they win, there’s going to be resistance.”
With luck, he said, it might not come to that.
“With Russia’s status at the highest level of alert, I’m thinking that the oligarchs are going to start getting nervous, and we might just see Putin removed by his cronies. It happened in 1953 after Stalin died when they got rid of Beria.”
He concluded with praise for Russian demonstrators. “They’re showing true civic courage because they can be heavily fined, imprisoned, beaten, or worse, and they’re out there anyway, just like BLM and Muslim Ban protestors. I think 4,000 were detained yesterday throughout Russia. Those are very brave people."
