Pro-life group wins settlement against NC county after engaging in peaceful advocacy
ADF attorneys represent members of Love Life who participated in peaceful prayer, sidewalk counseling outside Greensboro abortion facility
GREENSBORO, N.C. – In settlement of a lawsuit that Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys filed on behalf of several pro-life citizens whom police arrested for engaging in peaceful prayer and sidewalk counseling outside an abortion facility, Guilford County officials have agreed that engaging in pro-life advocacy on public sidewalks is protected by the First Amendment. In the settlement, the county also agreed to pay $15,000 toward the pro-life members’ attorneys’ fees, and to uphold citizens’ First Amendment rights in any future proclamation order related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pro-life advocates agreed to forgo seeking damages from the county.
Law enforcement officials for the city of Greensboro and Guilford County claimed the arrests of several members of the Christian, pro-life ministry Love Life in March and April of last year were warranted because they violated the county’s emergency proclamation related to COVID-19. However, Love Life members had carefully adhered to all provisions of the proclamation, only engaging in activities that complied with the county’s order. In light of the settlement, ADF attorneys have filed a voluntary dismissal of the county from the case, which is still active against the city of Greensboro.
Full news release, quotes, and related media resources available at the following link:
https://adfmedia.org/case/global-impact-ministries-v-city-greensboro
Case Name: Global Impact Ministries v. City of Greensboro
Alliance Defending Freedom is an alliance-building, non-profit legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, parental rights, and the sanctity of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.