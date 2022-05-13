Primary Election 2022: Guilford County Sheriff

Guilford County Sheriff
-
The Questions:
Q1: Criminal reform has taken center stage the past few years. What measures would you enforce to ensure the safety of residents and the prisoners you house?
Q2: There have been calls to divest correctional facilities, stating that the funds could be used elsewhere in the communities that are served by the sheriff’s office. What are your thoughts on that?
Q3: Just like everywhere else, jails are overcrowded. Some of that is because they are being used for social issues such as mental health and homelessness. How would you work to combat that issue?
Danny Rogers
Incumbent
A1: To ensure the continued safety of the residents of Guilford County I would encourage Community Policing, Town Hall Meetings which helps to build trust between the citizens and law enforcement. Continue to encourage Guilford County citizens to join the Sheriff’s Roundtable discussions. Continue to engage with the youth in our schools to promote a level of trust with law enforcement.
A2: I feel that it is necessary to provide adequate housing for individuals who are incarcerated. I do not feel that funds should taken away from the correctional facilities unless these funds are used to help rehabilitate those who are moving back into society.
A3: I feel that we need to go back to the legislature to make them aware of the fact that our correctional facilities are being used to house those with mental health problems when they need specialized medical treatment, which cannot be administered in a way that is needed for these type of issues. Our correctional facilities should be used for those individual who have committed crimes not those with mental health issues. We need more mental health professionals and/or counselors to be employed to assist in the health and well being of these individuals who suffer from mental illness. There is a higher risk for those who suffer mental health illness when they are placed in a facility that is not equipped with proper staffing in this area of expertise. I feel that having the laws changed regarding those who should be placed in a correctional facility would also reduce the homeless population. I feel that we need additional outreaches for the homeless to assist them in getting the proper help and housing that is needed to assist them in becoming a productive citizen.
Therron J. (T.J.) Phipps
Challenger
A1: As sheriff I intend to pivot the agency to an evidence-based, prevention-focused, problem-solving oriented posture. We will use the science of policing to direct our efforts in the most effective and efficient manner. In addition, we will focus our attention on those things we know help prevent crime from occurring in the first place. Lastly, we will make sure that our efforts are geared toward seeking solutions to problems. The sheriff is responsible for the care and custody of those housed in the detention centers. That obligation requires frequent review and adherence to polices, procedures and practices that prevent inmate deaths, address inmate mental and physical health needs and reduce assaults on detention officers.
A2: The sheriff is responsible for being a good steward of taxpayer dollars by prioritizing and determining the most cost effective and efficient manner of service delivery. One of those services involves the operation of two (2) detention centers. The sheriff derives his authority from the people who fund these services with taxpayer dollars. Although these services are necessary in order to keep the public safe from those who find it necessary to prey upon law abiding citizens, others who are not a serious threat to the public languish in detention based on their inability to pay to be free prior to their trial date. Those who advocate for criminal justice reform and restorative justice seek a better balance of the two within the system.
A3: The detention centers often house inmates who are unable to meet the conditions for pre-trial release, which includes making bail. If they’re unable to be released and are homeless and/or suffering from mental illness, being incarcerated is in no way a solution to the underlying problem. In many instances, incarceration exacerbates the problem and places a strain on understaffed detention officers and mental health professionals. I will advocate for services that identify and treat these conditions in lieu of incarceration where deemed appropriate.
Juan Monjaras
Challenger
Fb Page: Juan Monjaras nc
A1: - As sheriff of Guilford County I will address the trust issues by implementing a diversity equity manager. I will work with all the different law enforcement agencies in our County. I will bring the DA’s office, city councilman and women and office of the mayor to the table to implement new crime reduction policies. I will implement a crime repression team to help reduce crime within our community. A gang prevention youth program will be created to discourage the youth from joining a gang. A C.I.T team (Crisis Intervention Team) will be put together to deal with all of our mental health calls. Under my administration, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will be a department accountable to the people.
A2: - Calls to defund the police are not the solution to all the current social issues going on in our society. We are living in times where police brutality and systemic racism put law enforcement agencies and their practices under scrutiny. I want to highlight a few of the most important reasons why it’s a bad idea. Many issues of police-involved violence occur because officers are not properly trained on when and how to use their equipment. Defunding the police hinders officer recruitment and retention. It takes away the resources that are needed to make sure officers are properly trained on things like de-escalation techniques. Some examples of such techniques are using verbal as well as physical deterrents under specific circumstances. Lower police budgets mean fewer police officers keeping our communities and streets safe. Defunding the police places a greater strain on existing officers and increases the likelihood that they’ll quit or perform their jobs ineffectively because they’re burned out. it will ruin cities making them unsafe and unappealing causing people and businesses to leave. Let’s put into perspective that no other branch of government or social service agency can do the job in quite the same way. We can not allow violent and dangerous criminals to win.
A3: - It’s my opinion that The Guilford County jails should only be used to house violent criminals that pose a threat to our communities’ safety. The jails should never be used to house individuals suffering from mental health issues or homelessness. I will petition to all 99 Sheriffs in North Carolina to request the state to reopen mental health facilities to help combat those issues. The homelessness crisis needs to be addressed by the city leaders not by the sheriff’s office.
William (Billy) Queen
Challenger
No Response by Press time
Phil Byrd
Challenger
A1: The first part of your question becomes a collaborative effort. We must work to reduce violent crime in our communities, as law enforcement professionals we must build trust with our citizens to communicate effectively to resolve gun violence. Proactive strategies must be developed and with our citizen partners to combat the growing violent gun crimes in our city. Trust will build the line of communications that will be necessary to act on information and be more preventive than reactive to crime. Citizens will be more in tune to help and work with law enforcement to build a safer city. I believe in investing in our youth at an early age to provide guidance and the discipline for them to choose a positive direction in life. Our money will be better spent investing in our youth early than to trying and repair their lives after becoming victims of circumstance. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, this is still as true of a statement as it was once written years ago. The second part to this question, safety of Inmates we house. We must address policies. Polices must reflect upon risk factors of inmates. The number of inmates must not exceed safe housing occupancy. Officer ratio to supervise inmates must be adequate to make sure inmates have the necessary protection themselves from attacks. We should always explore releases of inmates that do not pose a danger to the community and are of minor offenses. This will reduce the unnecessary chances of an inmate be assaulted.
A2: Just to be clear, a County Jail is not a correctional facility. A jail is housing the Sheriff of a County is required by the NC Constitution to provide for persons awaiting court hearings or trials to guarantee the person will be in court, if they have not secured a Bond. Jails are NOT for punishment or for rehabilitation, NEVER should a jail be responsible for pretrial punishment. I support programs that are in the interest of inmates to receive if they are unable to bond out, or if they are under a no bond situation. I do believe the majority of “help” programs should be offered and monies spent outside the facility because of the temporary status of most inmates in a jail setting.
A3: The first issue we have are, NC does not provide Mental Health facilities as they once did. (Dorothy Dix, etc) We are finding ourselves dealing with a huge population of undiagnosed mentally ill individuals that are many times being passed on through the criminal justice system. The exact place they should NOT be. This is an ignored issue- With this being said, What do Sheriffs do when these individuals make it to the Jails? I believe we MUST have in-place, professionals to diagnose the individual’s mental capacity and if all possible provide services to these individuals immediately. The question will still revolve around housing these individuals once they are recognized. I will, if elected work diligently to address the mental health crisis we have ignored for so long in the legal system. Minor offenses should not be a reason to house someone in a jail setting. I will partner with other professional services for a solution.
Adam Moore
Challenger
www.adammooreforguilfordcountysheriff.com
No Response by Press time
Randy Powers
Challenger
No Response by Press time
E.L. Melvin
Challenger
A1: We need to stop saying “reform” if we’re not attempting to any criminal reform! There are 3 things we need to focus on: A. Technical skills funding and training for inmates returning to the communities after serving their time. B. Community infiltration of law enforcement. Not to “police” the community, but to become a welcoming part of the community. C. Early Youth Intervention Programs that actually work.
A2: I am against that. The Sheriff needs to do a much better job with the funding he has. Throwing money at every problem with no tried and tested plan is an excuse in futility. We need to start programs on a small scale first to insure success before we move forward with tens of thousands of dollars. There’s a saying; “If you can bake a muffin, you can bake a cake”.
A3: In my opinion, jails should never be used for the sole purpose of providing shelter for homeless Individuals - Full stop! Further, locking up people with mental health issues is not the answer. They need professional help, therapy, guidance and counseling. Putting them in jail and not addressing the underlying issue(s) is tantamount to putting a band-aid over a gunshot wound. It just doesn’t cure the problem.
William White
Challenger
www.williamwhiteforguilfordcountysheriff.com
No Response by Press time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.