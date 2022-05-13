Primary Election 2022: Guilford County District Attorney

Guilford County District Attorney - District 24
The Questions:
Q1: If an incumbent, what have you done during your tenure as district attorney to improve life for county residents? If a challenger, what overall plans do you have to improve life for county residents?
Q2: The district attorney’s office has come under scrutiny for having a large backlog in the past few years. How have you or how do you plan to combat that, ensuring that defendants receive a speedy trial?
Q3: Crime has increased in the county. How can the district attorney’s office help to combat this and convict perpetrators?
Avery Crump
Incumbent
A1: After being sworn in on January 1, 2019 as the District Attorney, I have helped over 12,000 Guilford County residents get their driving privileges restored by helping to remit unpaid traffic fines. This was at no cost to program participants. This means that thousands of Guilford County residents will be able to get back on the road because of this program to forgive court debt on minor traffic offenses. This helps individuals directly, and the community indirectly by having more legal and insured drivers on the road. I was able to accomplish this despite the pandemic and constant flooding in the High Point courthouse, which caused significant courthouse closures. I also established a free alternative to prosecution program for young offenders charged with minor non-violent offenses. This required performing community service and not reoffending. Completion of the program led to charges being dismissed. I also expanded the eligibility for our mental health and drug treatment programs so that more people would be eligible to get the services that they need. Also, my office with the assistance of the High Point Police Department has started reviewing cases for expungement under the Second Chance Act. In High Point, there are approximately 8800 individuals eligible for expungements. I really appreciate the High Point Police Department’s willingness to help us with this endeavor. In Greensboro, there are approximately 18,600 individuals eligible. I also petitioned our state legislators to increase the number of staff members in the District Attorney’s Office in both Greensboro and High Point because studies revealed that we were grossly understaffed by 8 attorneys and 5 victim witness legal assistant positions. Under my administration and leadership, I have been able to add 5 attorneys and one victim services coordinator position. This increase in staff will help carry out my plan to handle the backlog of cases that have occurred as a result of the pandemic.
A2: When I took office in 2019 there was a backlog of cases. During the pandemic, because there was a suspension of normal court operations, the backlog of cases drastically increased. During this time, no jury trials were allowed for approximately one year and calendar sizes for court were drastically reduced. I along with other courthouse leaders have implemented a plan to add additional court sessions in district and superior court. These additional sessions have helped to work to reduce our pending backlog. I have also increased the number of defendants on the calendars as well as emphasizing the prosecution of homicide trials. My office has scheduled over 25 homicide trials this year, which is more scheduled than ever before. This is needed to help provide justice to the victims, their families, and the accused. Another reason for the backlog is when defense attorneys request countless continuances on their clients’ cases, even when they have not had contact with their clients for several months. As I previously stated, the increase in attorneys and staff that I lobbied for are key to our efforts to overcome the backlog.
A3: The District Attorney’s Office plays a critical role in keeping our communities safe. Under my leadership, I established quarterly meetings with all heads of law enforcement where we discuss relevant issues of policing in our communities while maintaining our key objective, which is keeping our communities safe from violent crime. During these meetings, we discuss what information is needed in officer reports to make stronger cases for prosecution. Stronger cases lead to convictions. My office also aggressively prosecutes violent crime. For successful prosecutions, we also need the help of the community in coming forward when they see criminal activity take place. We need the community to speak with law enforcement and provide the information needed to help prosecute these cases and convict the perpetrators.
Challenger
A1: I believe that the people of Guilford County deserve to have their faith restored in the fairness and legitimacy of the criminal justice system. How can people believe the system is fair when there is demonstrable inequality along racial and socioeconomic lines in which members of our community get policed, which ones are able to make bail, and which ones get convicted of certain offenses? How can anyone feel that their government is accountable when the current DA barely interacts with the public or posts online outside of election cycles? How can victims feel safe when violent crimes take years to prosecute? How can we trust that innocent people aren’t just pleading guilty to get out of jail when then the cost of going to trial might mean waiting months or years in jail?
I believe that we can have a more fair, efficient, and accountable Office of the District Attorney by admitting that crime is a community problem, and it will take actual collaboration with the community to solve. We can increase fairness by doing a better job keeping data about case dispositions to make sure that we have a metric to assess improvement. We should also have a District Attorney that keeps an open-door policy with community organizations, victim advocates, law enforcement, and civil rights groups to keep a diverse set of voices guiding policy. We increase efficiency by acknowledging the reality that “broken windows” hyper prosecution is not reducing crime and wastes valuable resources that are needed to prosecute violent crime. Instead, we should focus on restorative justice and deferred prosecutions to reduce court time, make victims whole, and give non-violent offenders a chance to keep a clean record. We increase accountability by having transparent office policies and a DA willing to routinely and personally answer tough questions from the media and community organizations.
I would also do what my opponent has refused to do and actually follow the recommendations of the group that actually started the Driver’s License Restoration Program, the Pro Bono Resource Center. They have urged my opponent to allow applicants to qualify for assistance who have been suspended for two years for failure to pay fines. My opponent does not believe that you should qualify for debt relief unless you have spent five full years being too poor to pay a fine. The Guilford DA’s policy is more conservative than several surrounding Republican counties and it is part of the reason that after three years, Guilford still ranks among the top counties in the state with drivers who hand suspended licenses for failing to pay a fine.
A2: The current District Attorney cannot scapegoat the entire backlog on the pandemic. Her office has refused to accept several recommendations from members of the Courthouse Backlog Committee, which consists of judges and attorneys. Part of the backlog is due to a failure to exercise greater discretion to dismiss cases with insufficient evidence or make greater concessions in plea-bargaining to avoid lengthy trials in non-violent cases. Much of the backlog is also due to high turnover in the District Attorney’s Office and several cases going through multiple Assistant District Attorneys before disposition. I have spoken to many attorneys in the courthouse who can confirm that it has become much harder to resolve even misdemeanor cases in the last three years. The current DA has made it more difficult to negotiate fair plea bargains on simple traffic tickets. The increased focus on getting convictions in misdemeanor cases has grinded the system to a halt, and hasn’t made the community more safe. It has, however, caused a large class of people with unemployable convictions for petty offenses to emerge.
I want to change the culture in the District Attorney’s Office to support my staff and retain experienced prosecutors who can assess the strength of a case quickly to move court dockets along. I also want to recruit and provide better training to a diverse set of employees who feel supported and want to spend a good portion of their careers in Guilford County. I will also meet in good-faith with judges and defense attorneys on the Backlog Committee and propose and accept ideas that help clear the backlog while protecting both victims’ rights and the rights of the accused to a fair and speedy trial. I will prioritize cases where the defendant is sitting in jail, unable to pay to bond out, so they can have their day in court within a reasonable amount of time.
A3: This issue goes to the very heart of the biggest difference between me and my opponent. Violent crime is a community problem and prosecuting from a silo has done nothing to decrease crime rates over the last three years. So many people in the courthouse and greater Guilford community are yearning for a District Attorney that works well with others and actually visits with community groups outside of election cycles. I have a lot of great ideas to combat violent crime, but I am also humble enough to admit that I don’t have every answer, because no single person does.
One answer is prioritizing violent offenses because dragging them out can lead to additional crimes being committed before a person is convicted in a trial many years later. One answer is trying to reduce recidivism by investing in our mental health and substance abuse specialty courts. One answer is partnering with community organizations such as “violence interruption” groups that mentor at-risk youth. One answer is better training and retaining staff who have been given the resources to be prepared to move cases more quickly. One answer is to be present in our schools and speak with faculty and social workers about what is happening in classrooms and identify ways to alleviate the school-to-prison pipeline. The list goes on and on because there is no single answer to complex problems like violent crime. I am committed, however, to building relationships outside the courthouse to advocate for data-driven policy plans that actually make our community more safe, protect the rights of its residents, and restore the public’s faith that its leaders are committed to a better criminal justice system.
