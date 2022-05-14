Primary Election 2022: Guilford County Board of Commissioners District 7

Guilford County Board of Commissioners District 7

The Questions:
Q1: If an incumbent, what have you done during your tenure as commissioner to improve life for county residents? If a challenger, what overall plans do you have to improve life for county residents?
Q2: What are the biggest challenges facing Guilford County in the few years?
Q3: The board has taken some heat for what some may call “underfunding” the county school system. With the current highlight on failing facilities and an emphasis on the upcoming school bond vote, what are your thoughts on the county’s contribution to the local school system?
Frankie T. Jones, Jr.
Incumbent
A1: Since my swearing in on March 4, 2022, the County Commissioners have had five meetings, several work sessions, and a two-day annual planning session. Despite my short time in office, I am proud to have participated in the crafting of contract language to better protect Guilford County from a legal perspective, leading discussions with staff members on behalf of constituents on a number of topics, supporting the growth and expansion of the International Civil Rights Museum (including making the motion approving County funding for the expansion), visiting multiple schools with other commissioners in efforts to draw attention to the poor condition of many of the schools in our County, participating in a variety of community events, meetings with key departments and partners (including Family Justice Center, Juvenile Detention Center, GTCC, Cone Health, City of Greensboro, and Town of Pleasant Garden) and co-organizing a community meeting with the County Tax Director, Greensboro City Council members Sharon Hightower and Hugh Holston, and the Southeast Greensboro Coalition to discuss the property revaluation process and hear concerns about discrepancies in land values within various neighborhoods.
A2: Some of the biggest challenges facing Guilford County are housing, health, the physical state of our schools, and economic development.
1. Housing. Our country is facing an affordable housing crisis, and Guilford County is no exception. Our County needs to ensure that we have housing that is affordable. Safe and affordable housing is critical to the overall health of our community. This includes exploring options looking at a diversity of housing options and collaborating with communities and developers to identify solutions. One potential solution is to ensure that we have more streamlined and consistent property permitting regulations across the entire Piedmont Triad Region. This will help cut down on the administrative costs of development which could then be passed to the buyer in the form of lower housing prices.
2. Health. Our community is currently performing poorly with respect to several key health indicators including infant mortality and hypertension, especially in communities of color. We need to increase access to quality health care through strategic partnerships with our local health providers. One potential solution is working with local health networks to support the creation of more mobile units that can go to communities to deliver health services.
3. School Infrastructure. We have crumbling infrastructure in our many of our schools. There is a $1.7B school bond on the primary ballot that is critical to supplying the necessary infrastructure for children in our public school systems to succeed. Upon passage, we need to work to timely issue the bonds so that we can improve the learning environment for our students.
4. Economic Development. We need to continue to support economic development in our community, which involves focusing on attracting and retaining high-paying jobs. We have thousands of talented high school, community college, undergraduate, graduate, and professional students graduating in our County every single year. We need to make sure that we have jobs available that will provide them the opportunity to stay in this County and contribute to our future.
A3: As the son of a retired North Carolina public school teacher and as a graduate of North Carolina public schools, I support our public school system. Since taking office 2 months ago, I have consistently heard from constituents and school personnel about the deferred maintenance in our schools. This was visible to me as I toured multiple schools with other commissioners during the weekly visits to observe the physical state of our schools. Unfortunately, for many years our school system has had to rely on patchwork rather than being able to rectify major facility issues. I am committed to (i) advocating for funding in our annual budget to allow for sufficient ongoing maintenance such that we properly protect our investments in our schools and (ii) ensuring that there is accountability to make sure that the work is actually performed. In addition to the physical plant, we must continue to focus on teacher/faculty pay and increase our local supplement for teachers/faculty in efforts to attract and retain the talented people who are preparing our students for successful and productive careers. Regarding the school bond, our County needs the school bond to efficiently provide the necessary funding to renovate, reconstruct and build schools that will allow our students to learn for the careers of the future. To be clear, the proposed work is necessary regardless of whether the school bond referendum receives approval. If the school bond referendum fails, our County will incur additional expenses, the work will take longer to complete, and our students and teachers will suffer even more.
Anthony Izzard
Challenger
- No response
Lisa McMillan
Challenger
- No response
Karen Coble Albright
Challenger
- No Response
Kenny Abbe
Challenger
- No Response
