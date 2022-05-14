Primary Election 2022: Guilford County Board of Commissioners District 3

Guilford County Board of Commissioners District 3
The Questions:
Q1: If an incumbent, what have you done during your tenure as commissioner to improve life for county residents? If a challenger, what overall plans do you have to improve life for county residents?
Q2: What are the biggest challenges facing Guilford County in the few years?
Q3: The board has taken some heat for what some may call “underfunding” the county school system. With the current highlight on failing facilities and an emphasis on the upcoming school bond vote, what are your thoughts on the county’s contribution to the local school system?
Derek Mobley
Challenger
A1: I will focus on high quality schools, competitive pay for teachers and first responders, controlling violent crime, and creating a supportive environment for responsible companies and small businesses. This means commissioners need to fund the replacement or repair of our public schools, pay salaries that keep high performing public employees, fully fund and staff law enforcement, and be seen as an enabler and not a barrier to our local business community. My back-to-basics approach will improve the quality of life for all of our residents and return Guilford County to a top tier status in North Carolina.
A2: Guilford County is facing an increase in violent crime and substance abuse, an underfunded school system, and a shortage of affordable housing among many other challenges. We need to ensure that our school system is preparing our students to take the jobs of the future that will be coming here. We also must ensure that our zoning and development policies support growth in housing that is affordable for different income levels across the county. Finally, we must support law enforcement and mental health resources so that we can meet the more immediate challenges of violent crime and substance abuse.
A3: First, the voters must understand that the root cause of our underfunded school system is the North Carolina General Assembly. State funding for education is well below where it would be if our lottery proceeds were spent as initially advertised and the legislature complied with their mandate under the NC Constitution as they have been repeatedly ordered to do by the NC Supreme Court. Faced with the current reality, the Commissioners have a choice to either fill the gap with local funds or allow our facilities to fall into disrepair and our pay to become uncompetitive. For many years the board chose not to fill that gap because of its focus on revenue neutral tax rates. I believe this was a mistake, and I support the efforts of the current board to increase our contributions to the school system. It is more important now than ever with the learning loss that resulted from COVID that we get this right. Still, I would urge the voters to question and hold their state legislators accountable and to understand that there is no free lunch from the legislature when it comes to tax cuts and funding for schools.
George McClellan
Challenger
A1: I’m currently serving my third term on the Oak Ridge Town Council. I am the only candidate in this race who has voted on 10 municipal budgets without raising the property tax rate. I have also voted to lower taxes for families in Oak Ridge to put more money in their pockets. The responsible budgeting by the Oak Ridge Town Council has resulted in funding for sidewalks to make Oak Ridge more walkable, for Oak Ridge’s town park to improve family and community activities and to purchase land for what will become Heritage Farm Park. I worked with County Commissioner Justin Conrad to bring the Mountains-to-Sea Trail through Oak Ridge. I also served as the town council liaison on the water advisory committee, where I led the opposition to the county’s $110 million water plan while helping to offer a responsible alternative and investing in a local water system for our town that is now under development. I will bring to the Board of Commissioners the lessons that I have learned and the experience that I have developed over the last ten years on our Town Council.
A2: The biggest challenges is going to be keeping the property tax rate low and making our county business friendly. I will not vote for budgets that increase the tax rate and I will not vote for mandates that interfere with business ability to prosper and create new jobs.
A3: I will support school board budgets that are reasonable and follows the student.
Dan Suter
Challenger
- No Response
Pat Tillman
Challenger
- No Response
